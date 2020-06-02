Who is Heather Rae Young from Selling Sunset? Age, Instagram and Boyfriend revealed

Heather is one of the Selling Sunset castmembers. Picture: Instagram

Your need-to-know on Heather Rae Young from Netflix show Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset is quickly becoming our newest reality TV obsession, and - if you haven't binged every episode already - there are two seasons available to stream on Netflix.

It's an American reality show filmed in LA, documenting the high-end residential properties that are marketed by the Oppenheim Group's real estate brokerage firm.

The series stars the group of agents who work at the firm, one of which is Heather Rae Young.

Here's your need-to-know on her:

Who is Heather Rae Young? What's her age and background?

Heather, 32, is from Southern California. As well as being an agent at the Oppenheim Group, she also has a background.

According to IMDB, she has nine acting credits to her name - and has featured in films The Malibu Tapes and Love in the Time of Monsters, as well as TV shows 'Til Death and Comedy Bang! Bang!

Heather is also a model, and has worked for Carrie Amber lingerie, DOS Eyewear, as well as Playboy.

Who is Heather Rae Young's boyfriend Tarek El Moussa?

Heather and Tarek may have only been together for less than a year, but the pair have already moved in together.

Recently expressing his love for his girlfriend on Instagram, Tarek wrote: "I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years.

"Then...out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life.

"The first time I saw her smile she “did that thing to my tummy” and I knew right away I needed to get to know her... so I asked her out!! She said yes".

Is Heather Rae Young on Instagram?

She is indeed! You can follow her @heatherraeyoung.

How can I watch Selling Sunset on Netflix?

Seasons one and two are available to stream now, and season three will land on the streaming service in August.

Is there a trailer for Selling Sunset?

There is! You can watch the trailer for season two below:

