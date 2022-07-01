Who dies in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2?

1 July 2022, 15:07

Does Steve die in Stranger Things Volume 2? Everything you need to know about season 4...

**Warning huge Stranger Things season 4 spoilers below**

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 has finally hit Netflix and it’s fair to say it didn’t disappoint. Yes, we have already watched the final two episodes…

Unsurprisingly, there are some major deaths in the final scenes including some of the series’ most beloved characters.

So, who dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? Here’s a full list of deaths…

Jason Carver is killed in Stranger Things
Jason Carver is killed in Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

Does Jason Carver die in Stranger Things?

High School jock Jason Carver is killed after he turns up to the Creel house with his teammates.

When he threatens Lucas with a gun, he's beaten to a pulp.

Things take a turn when huge new gate starts to rip through the Creel House and Jason is torn in half.

Does Eddie Munson die in Stranger Things?

Fan favourite Eddie is murdered in the season finale, after he sacrifices himself to stop Vecna’s murderous demobats from getting to Nancy, Jonathan and Robin.

The bats end up biting into his stomach and entangling themselves around his neck.

We guarantee you won’t be able to stop crying during Eddie’s heartbreaking goodbye with Dustin.

Max Mayfield is killed in Stranger Things season 4
Max Mayfield is killed in Stranger Things season 4. Picture: Netflix

Does Max Mayfield die in Stranger Things?

Technically, Max does die, but it’s later revealed she's still alive in an unresponsive coma.

In the last episode, Lucas confirms that Max was clinically dead 'for over a minute,' but she then came back thanks to Eleven.

Does Papa AKA Dr. Martin Brenner die in Stranger Things?

Dr Brenner is shot and killed while trying to get Eleven to safety after his secret compound is discovered.

While he does manage to evacuate the bunker, he then stops to look around at the dead bodies of the doctors and gets shot by the sniper in the helicopter.

Steve Harrington is not killed in Stranger Things
Steve Harrington is not killed in Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

Does Vecna die Stranger Things?

Unfortunately, Eleven is unable to kill Vecna for good and the villain is still out there when the season finishes.

Does Steve die Stranger Things?

Steve Harrington doesn't die in Stranger Things season 4 and is alive when the season comes to an end.

Who else dies in Stranger Things volume 2?

  • Soviet prison guards - The Demogorgon climbs out of the pit and takes out five prison guards.
  • Brenner's soldiers - After going up against Sullivan's armed soldiers none of Brenner's soldiers make it out alive.
  • Lab doctors - At least nine doctors were shot by the sniper in the helicopter in the desert.
  • Earthquake victims - In episode 9's epilogue a news report shows an ‘unprecedented earthquake’ killed another 22 people.

