Who is new Loose Women presenter Michelle Ackerley?

How old is Loose Women's Michelle Ackerley and what else has she been on?

Loose Women has welcomed a new panelist in the form of presenter Michelle Ackerley.

Joining the likes of Coleen Nolan and Andrea McLean, Michelle will be making her debut on the ITV show.

Speaking to her Instagram followers, Michelle announced: "Hi, you might know me from The One Show and Crimewatch Live, but I'm so excited to join the Loose Women panel.

"It's just an opportunity to have a really good chat, everyone's so opinionated so I'm looking forward to getting in the mix and having a good time!"

Michelle Ackerley has joined the Loose Women panel. Picture: ITV

But who is Michelle Ackerley and what else has she been on?

Who is Michelle Ackerley and how old is she?

Michelle Ackerley is a 36-year-old TV presenter and journalist.

Read More: Captain Tom Moore set to appear on new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories

She is best known for presenting shows such as Watchdog and The One Show.

The star also co-presented the CBBC series All Over the Place back in 2013 and has previously appeared on This Morning to present 'The Hub'.

TV fans might also recognise Michelle for appearing on the second and third series of Council House Crackdown in 2016 and 2017.

She has also co-hosted Totally Rubbish, I Want My Own Room and Deadly Art for CBBC, as well as art series, Art Ninja.

Back in 2018, she appeared in Celebrity Masterchef but she unfortunately was the first contestant to leave the show in an episode.

Read More: Kate Garraway taking break from Good Morning Britain to look after husband Derek

Who is Michelle Ackerley’s boyfriend and is she married?

Michelle Ackerley is dating former rugby coach Ben Ryan.

The pair regularly share photos of each other on their social media accounts, with a recent snap seeing the pair enjoying a day out on a boat for Michelle’s birthday.

It’s unknown how long the pair have been an item, but one of their first social media posts dates back to May 2019.

The sweet snaps see the couple enjoying a romantic weekend in France.

Now Read: UK weather: Travel chaos as 60mph winds set to batter Britain in Storm Francis