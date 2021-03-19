New Tiger King documentary announced exploring 'the cult of Joe Exotic'

Joe Exotic will be returning to our screens soon
Joe Exotic will be returning to our screens soon. Picture: Netflix
Louis Theroux has announced a new Joe Exotic documentary a year after Tiger King release.

Think back to the first lockdown and you might remember everyone was hooked on Netflix’s series Tiger King: Murder, Madness, and Mayhem.

Well, now Joe Exotic will return to our screens in a brand new documentary produced by Louis Theroux.

Titled ‘Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic’, the feature length documentary will reunite Louis with Joe after he first interviewed him all the way back in 2011.

For the show, Louis returned to Oklahoma at the end of 2020 to explore what has happened in the decade since he last spoke to him.

In case you didn’t watch the Netflix series, Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence at Grady County Jail in Oklahoma.

He was charged with plotting to kill his nemesis, Carole Baskin, as well as multiple acts of animal cruelty.

In a strange twist, there is currently a team trying to get him out of jail with a presidential pardon, after failing to get one from Donald Trump in January this year.

Speaking about the new documentary, Louis said: "This is one of those quintessentially American stories, taking place in the heartland of Oklahoma, with a cast of characters almost too colourful and larger-than-life to be believed.

The Tiger King was a huge hit on Netflix
The Tiger King was a huge hit on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

"I spent eight or nine days filming at the park back in 2011, over the course of three separate visits. I'd forgotten how much we shot until I went back into the footage during lockdown. It's extraordinary how much was there.

"Since then the story just got stranger and bigger, and in going back at the end of last year I uncovered a real-life drama that took me in directions I never could have expected."

Clare Sillery, the BBC's head of commissioning, documentaries, history and religion, added: "In this follow-up to Louis' revelatory first look at the life of Joe Exotic in America's Most Dangerous Pets, viewers will be taken even more deeply into the weird world of one of America's most notorious figures.

Carole Baskin appeared on The Tiger King last year
Carole Baskin appeared on The Tiger King last year. Picture: Netflix

"This feature-length special will be full to the brim with never-before-seen footage and brand-new interviews with those on all sides of the Joe Exotic story."

No release date has been revealed just yet, but hopefully it will be on our screens very soon.

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in a new Amazon series, while NBC is planning its own drama based on his unbelievable story.

