Is Netflix show The One based on a book?

New Netflix series The One is based on a book by John Marrs - here's your need-to-know on the story and similarities.

The One has proved hugely popular with viewers in the UK since its release on Netflix, and many have been wondering about the book that it's based on.

The series was inspired by the book of the same name by John Marrs, which was published in 2017.

Here's your need-to-know on the book and its similarities with the show.

The One was published in 2017. Picture: Del Rey

What is The One book about?

The One book is similar to the show in its premise, but its characters and storylines are different to that of the series.

The book centres around five main characters affected by the dating service, but these are different to those in the show.

A synopsis for the book reads: "A simple DNA test is all it takes. Just a quick mouth swab and soon you’ll be matched with your perfect partner the one you are genetically made for.

"That’s the promise made by Match Your DNA. A decade ago, the company announced that they had found the gene that pairs each of us with our soul mate. Since then, millions of people around the world have been matched. But the discovery has its downsides: test results have led to the breakup of countless relationships and upended the traditional ideas of dating, romance and love."

What is Netflix's The One about?

The show tells the story of a dating service that uses DNA technology to find the user's perfect match.

It centres around CEO Rebecca (played by Hannah Ware), who is very intelligent but extremely reckless - with scenes from the past showing the company's shady beginnings.

It also explores how the dating service has affected a number of its users, with their storylines all interlinked with each other.

The One is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

The official synopsis for the Netflix show reads: "The One is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with. No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them?

"The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again."

How can I watch The One on Netflix?

The One is available to stream on Netflix now.



