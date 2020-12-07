Nick Hewer announces he's leaving Countdown after a decade as host

Nick Hewer will be leaving Countdown. Picture: Channel 4

Countdown presenter Nick Hewer has announced he'll be stepping down.

Nick Hewer has announced that he'll be stepping down from Countdown after almost a decade on the show.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the presenter, 77, who has hosted the show since 2012, said that it had been a 'privilege' to hold the position.

He wrote: "Delighted to be back in the Countdown studio after another enforced lockdown, BUT this latest lockdown has given me an opportunity to consider my future life and I’ve decided it’s a good time to step down at the end of my contract in the New Year. As someone in his 77th year, who will be in his 10th year hosting the great British institution that is Countdown, I think it’s time to smell the flowers and get a dog.

Nick will be stepping down from Countdown in the New Year. Picture: Channel 4

"But let me now take the opportunity to say that it’s been a privilege and a pleasure to take the helm of Countdown, first broadcast back in 1982 and still a Guinness recordholder and although I’ll be on your screens well into 2021, let me thank the broadcasters Channel 4, the truly dedicated and unwaveringly professional studio crew and production staff at ITV Studios who make the programmes, all 250 or so a year, my wonderfully talented co-hosts Susie Dent and Rachel Riley but above all, the quirky genius of producer Damian Eadie, who never ceases to amuse and who always demands the best of us.

"And a sincere thanks to our loyal viewers and of course the legions of contestants who battle their brains out for the chance of carrying off the Richard Whiteley Trophy or a priceless teapot.

"And so, to whoever takes my seat, I wish you every success and hope that you have as much fun and reward as I’ve enjoyed."

Nick previously announced that he would be taking a break from the role during lockdown because he'd be shielding at his home in Surrey.

Nick Hewer began presenting Countdown in 2012. Picture: Channel 4

He said: "Good luck to Colin Murray, popular dictionary corner guest and Countdown fanatic, who takes over from me as host today and for the rest of Covid Lockdown recordings (although I’ll still be on your screens for a week or two) as this 76-year-old shields at home – in spite of the amazing military-style safety protocols put in place by ITV Studios and Channel4.

"Between you and me, I’d have confidently carried on, but the family has handcuffed me to a radiator, saying 'you’re not going anywhere'."

