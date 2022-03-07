Peaky Blinders viewers in tears at Aunt Polly reference in episode two

Aunt Polly's voice was heard in episode two of Peaky Blinders last night. Picture: BBC/Twitter

By Heart reporter

The voice of Aunt Polly appeared in episode two of the new series of Peaky Blinders last night.

Peaky Blinders returned for episode two of season six last night, and viewers were left in tears at the brief appearance of Aunt Polly's voice.

The beloved character was played by Helen McCrory, who tragically died of breast cancer last April.

In the first episode of the new series, it was revealed that the character of Aunt Polly had died, and her body had been delivered in a body bag to Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy).

Last night's episode saw Aunt Polly briefly return, as her voice was heard saying "there will be a war in this family, and one of you will die", which was one of her lines from a previous episode.

Tommy Shelby suffered a seizure in episode two. Picture: BBC

Fans rushed to Twitter to share their heartbreak at the moment, with one writing: "Polly’s voice and Tommy having a seizure in the first ten minutes..."

Another added: "There is a big gaping hole where Polly should be."

Helen McCrory tragically died of breast cancer last year. Picture: BBC

A third wrote: "Another epic episode of @ThePeakyBlinder loving the links and constant involvement of Aunt Polly the great #HelenMcCrory is certainly missed. I do miss hearing red right hand at the start though!"

The hugely anticipated first episode of the final series of Peaky Blinders pulled in a whopping 3.8 million viewers last week, which is 100,000 more than the series nine opener in 2019.