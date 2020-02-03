Phillip Schofield responds to claims he's Hedgehog on The Masked Singer

3 February 2020, 15:55

Who is the Hedgehog on The Masked Singer? Many viewers reckon it could be This Morning host Phillip Schofield...

Phillip Schofield has responded to claims that he's Hedgehog on The Masked Singer, following guest judge Sharon Osbourne insisting it was him on Saturday night's episode.

During today's episode of This Morning, Phil addressed the rumours it was him - and he refused to deny the claims.

Read more: Joel Dommett teases Masked Singer A-lister as he spills on celebrity identities

When pressed by Kem Cetinay, Phillip said: "I’m not saying anything. I told you, I'm not going to say a word!"

His word comes after Sharon said of Hedgehog's performance: "I think it’s Phillip Schofield.

Phil was questioned on the rumours by Kem Cetinay on This Morning earlier today
Phil was questioned on the rumours by Kem Cetinay on This Morning earlier today. Picture: ITV

"He’s very theatrical and he has done musicals.”

He then added: "Poker face from me, Kem. Poker face from me."

Holly then said: "You’re not going to get anything."

Other rumoured names for the Hedgehog's identity include Jason Manford and Michael Ball.

Holly has also been rumoured to be a contestant on The Masked Singer, with many claiming that she's Octopus.

When Kem questioned her about the rumours, she replied: "Guys, she's got a really good voice!

"I'm not going to confirm or deny. I'm just going to leave it there."

Could Phillip Schofield be the Hedgehog?
Could Phillip Schofield be the Hedgehog? Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer - which is on every Saturday at 7PM - has taken the nation by storm since it started five weeks ago.

It features mystery celebrities singing a song each week wearing elaborate costumes, and viewers are tasked with guessing who they are based on clues given out in their VT.

Each week, the celebrity with the lowest number of votes from the audience and judges is eliminated - and last week both Skin and Jake Shears were unveiled as the Duck and Unicorn respectively.

NOW READ:

The Masked Singer’s Justin Hawkins reveals he was approached to do show after appearing on Bargain Hunt

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

George is one of the six new boys entering the villa

Who is Love Island's Casa Amor bombshell George Day and what's the islander's Instagram?
Biggs is good friends with former islander Anton Danyluk

Who is Casa Amor's Biggs Chris? Love Island contestant and Anton Danyluk's best friend
Natalia is 20 years old and can't wait to head into the villa

Who is Love Island's Natalia Zoppa? Casa Amor bombshell and student from Manchester
Tonight's episode will blow people's minds

Casa Amor causes Callum, Finn and Nas' heads to turn on tonight's Love Island
Matt Evers has hit back at claims of tension backstage

Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers slams claims of ‘tensions backstage’ after Caprice Bourret’s shock exit

Dancing On Ice 2020

Trending on Heart

The duvet has racked up a number of five-star reviews (stock images)

Shoppers go wild for £30 duvet with hot and cold sides that could end bedtime arguments

Lifestyle

Lots of people's luggage could go missing forever

Heathrow strikes could see any missing luggage at airport disappear forever

Travel

Charley Webb has opened up about her parenting issues

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals she’s ‘getting help’ with kids as she asks for advice on parenting struggle
The couple are begging friends to help with the funds for their dream wedding (stock images)

Couple ask friends to donate £17k for dream Disney wedding with first class fights and 1,000 guests

Lifestyle

Holly's dress was almost ripped off during Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby screams in horror as her dress is almost ripped off in Dancing On Ice blunder

Celebrities