Phillip Schofield responds to claims he's Hedgehog on The Masked Singer

Who is the Hedgehog on The Masked Singer? Many viewers reckon it could be This Morning host Phillip Schofield...

Phillip Schofield has responded to claims that he's Hedgehog on The Masked Singer, following guest judge Sharon Osbourne insisting it was him on Saturday night's episode.

During today's episode of This Morning, Phil addressed the rumours it was him - and he refused to deny the claims.

Read more: Joel Dommett teases Masked Singer A-lister as he spills on celebrity identities

When pressed by Kem Cetinay, Phillip said: "I’m not saying anything. I told you, I'm not going to say a word!"

His word comes after Sharon said of Hedgehog's performance: "I think it’s Phillip Schofield.

Phil was questioned on the rumours by Kem Cetinay on This Morning earlier today. Picture: ITV

"He’s very theatrical and he has done musicals.”

He then added: "Poker face from me, Kem. Poker face from me."

Holly then said: "You’re not going to get anything."

Other rumoured names for the Hedgehog's identity include Jason Manford and Michael Ball.

Holly has also been rumoured to be a contestant on The Masked Singer, with many claiming that she's Octopus.

When Kem questioned her about the rumours, she replied: "Guys, she's got a really good voice!

"I'm not going to confirm or deny. I'm just going to leave it there."

Could Phillip Schofield be the Hedgehog? Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer - which is on every Saturday at 7PM - has taken the nation by storm since it started five weeks ago.

It features mystery celebrities singing a song each week wearing elaborate costumes, and viewers are tasked with guessing who they are based on clues given out in their VT.

Each week, the celebrity with the lowest number of votes from the audience and judges is eliminated - and last week both Skin and Jake Shears were unveiled as the Duck and Unicorn respectively.

NOW READ:

The Masked Singer’s Justin Hawkins reveals he was approached to do show after appearing on Bargain Hunt