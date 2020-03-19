Phillip Schofield hints This Morning is hanging on 'by the skin of its teeth' amid Coronavirus

The ITV daytime show faces an uncertain future amid growing concerns about Coronavirus.

Phillip Schofield has hinted that This Morning is 'hanging on by the skin of its teeth' amid growing concern about Coronavirus.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

During a chat with Anneka Rice and Matthew Wright about the recent shutdowns of BBC productions in yesterday's show, Phillip warned that This Morning were "holding on by the skin of our teeth".

TV shows including Eastenders, Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders have all shut down production for the foreseeable future.

Phillip and Holly are still presenting This Morning together. Picture: ITV

Earlier this week, a BBC spokesperson said: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

"We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

ITV also announced that it would be scaling back production of both ITV and Emmerdale.

Eastenders has suspended filming for the foreseeable future. Picture: BBC

The broadcaster released a statement saying: "The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority to all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows. Whilst carefully adhering to the latest health advice from the Government and Public Health England, our production teams are continuing to film episodes in Manchester and Leeds. With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer.

"With effect from Monday 30 March Coronation Street and Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm."

