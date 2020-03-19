Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi 'extremely ill with Coronavirus'

Linda Lusardi says she is 'extremely ill' with Coronavirus. Picture: PA

Linda Lusardi announced on on Twitter that she has Coronavirus and is 'extremely ill'.

Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusari has become the latest celebrity to announce that she has Coronavirus, revealing on Twitter that she feels 'extremely ill'.

Replying to a fan who asked for a message for her Grandad, Linda, 61, replied: "Sorry Kerry. I am extremely ill with Corona at the moment."

Linda announced the news on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Her followers were quick to offer their well-wishes, with one writing: "Sending you all our love and hope you feel better soon love you very much."

"Bloody hell. Get well soon Linda."

Linda Lusardi appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2008. Picture: PA

Linda - a former Loose Women panelist - appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2008, finishing in sixth place with pro dancer Daniel Whiston.

A number of celebrities have spoken publicly about their Coronavirus diagnosis, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

Idris announced the news on Twitter, saying: "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic."

