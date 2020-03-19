Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi 'extremely ill with Coronavirus'

19 March 2020, 07:36

Linda Lusardi announced on on Twitter that she has Coronavirus and is 'extremely ill'.

Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusari has become the latest celebrity to announce that she has Coronavirus, revealing on Twitter that she feels 'extremely ill'.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

Replying to a fan who asked for a message for her Grandad, Linda, 61, replied: "Sorry Kerry. I am extremely ill with Corona at the moment."

Her followers were quick to offer their well-wishes, with one writing: "Sending you all our love and hope you feel better soon love you very much."

Read more: German Big Brother contestants told about Coronavirus pandemic on live TV

"Bloody hell. Get well soon Linda."

Linda - a former Loose Women panelist - appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2008, finishing in sixth place with pro dancer Daniel Whiston.

Read more: Tom Fletcher reveals he's having 'honest and open conversations' with his kids about Coronavirus

A number of celebrities have spoken publicly about their Coronavirus diagnosis, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

Idris announced the news on Twitter, saying: "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic."

