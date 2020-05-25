Where is Piers Morgan and why is he not on Good Morning Britain today?

Why is Piers Morgan not on GMB and when will he be back? Find out everything...

Since joining Good Morning Britain in November 2015, Piers Morgan has made his mark on the ITV show.

But regular viewers of the show will have noticed that things are a little bit quieter on GMB this week as Piers is missing from action.

So, where is the presenter and when will he return to the show? Find out everything…

Why is Piers Morgan not on Good Morning Britain today?

Last week, 55-year-old Piers confirmed he won't be on Good Morning Britain on the week commencing 25th May as he is taking a break from the show.

Piers Morgan is not on GMB this week. Picture: ITV

Speaking to GMB’s weather presenter Laura Tobin over a video-call, he explained that his co-host Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary will also be absent.

Read More: Piers Morgan in hysterics as Britain's oldest twins make filthy sex joke live on Good Morning Britain

He explained: “We're having this extraordinary thing where Susanna, Hilary and I, we’re going to have a week off.

Susanna, 44, then joked: “What? Have we been allowed out?”

Piers continued: “We’ll have half-term off next week, even though, of course, there is no half term.”

Susanna then asked her colleague whether he was going anywhere nice during his week-long 'holiday', to which he replied: "I'm going upstairs!"

Piers, Susanna and Dr Hilary should be back next Monday (June 1).

This comes after Piers temporarily stepped back from the programme after developing a “mild” coronavirus symptom.

He tweeted at the time: “On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in the past 48 hours.

"I’ve had a test for Covid-19 and so won’t be working on Good Morning Britain until I get the result back.”

Piers tested negative for the disease, but stayed away from the studio as he was “still under the weather."

He Tweeted at the time: "My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker.

"I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work."

Now Read: Hairdresser breaking lockdown rules by still working branded 'selfish' by This Morning viewers