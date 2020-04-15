Quiz cast: Who plays Charles Ingram’s defence lawyer Sonia Woodley? And what else has actress Helen McCrory been in?

Helen McCrory is playing Sonia Woodley in Quiz. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Who is the actress playing Charles Ingram's defence lawyer in Quiz? And who did she play in Harry Potter? Find out everything...

ITV drama Quiz has shed light on the unbelievable story of Charles Ingram and his wife Diana, who were accused of cheating their way to the jackpot during an episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

And in the final instalment, viewers will see the couple heading to court to defend themselves alongside alleged accomplice Tecwen Whittock.

But as the case for the defence gets underway, who is Charles Ingram’s lawyer Sonia Woodley, and what do we know about the actress who plays her?

Who is Charles Ingram’s defence lawyer Sonia Woodley?

Back in 2001, Charles Ingram was found guilty of cheating his way to victory on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? with the help of his wife and game show fanatic Tecwen Whittock.

Helen McCrory as Sonia Woodley in Quiz. Picture: ITV

All three were convicted of procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception, with Tecwen seemingly coughing when the correct answer to a question was read out.

The pair have always denied any wrongdoing and during the four-week trial in 2003, Charles was represented by defence counsel Sonia Woodley QC - played by actress Helen McCrory in Quiz.

At the trial, at Southwark Crown Court, Ms Woodley QC, described Charles as “a hard-working soldier and law-abiding citizen,” and urged the jury to consider the "nature of the man" and highlighted evidence from colleagues who described him as having "high moral standards".

What has actress Helen McCrory said about Quiz?

After playing Sonia Woodley in ITV’s Quiz, actress Helen McCrory revealed she thinks Charles Ingram could be innocent.

Speaking to The Mirror about the possibility of his innocence, Helen said: “The fact that a lot of people at the time didn’t hear the cough…

“Chris Tarrant didn’t hear the cough, the person sitting opposite didn’t hear the cough, people either side didn’t hear the cough, yet for some reason he [Charles Ingram] heard the cough – really?”

She continued: “Now for some reason maybe he did. Maybe it was a complete set-up, or maybe he didn’t. You’re just looking for a truth.

“You see these two innocents walk into the gladiators den, and at the same time we all know it’s just magic boxes – it’s lights and smoke and mirrors.”

Helen McCrory is starring in Quiz alongside Michael Jibson, Sian Clifford and Mark Bonnar. Picture: PA Images

Who is actress Helen McCrory and what else has she been in?

Helen McCrory, 51, is a British actress who started her career in theatre.

She starred as Cherie Blair in both The Queen (2006) and The Special Relationship (2010).

Her film work includes the part of Francoise in the film Charlotte Gray (2001) and Narcissa Malfoy in the final three Harry Potter films.

Helen also starred as Mama Jeanne in Martin Scorsese's family film Hugo and Clair Dowar in the James Bond film Skyfall in 2012.

She is probably most well known for her part as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders which she has played since 2013.

