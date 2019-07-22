Ross Kemp is making a show about Barbara Windsor: When is it out, what's it about?

The soap duo have remained close since quitting Albert Square. Picture: Twitter / Getty

The former Eastenders actor is paying tribute to his on-screen mum Babs who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014

Ross Kemp will pay tribute to his on-screen mum Barbara Winsdor with a touching documentary about Alzheimer's.

The 54-year-old hardman, who is known for his gritty underground reports on gangs, pirates and warn-torn countries, is set to produce and star in a show based on the degenerative brain disease in honour of his former Eastenders co-star, who was diagnosed in 2014.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

Visiting my lovely Bar...whoops, I mean Dame Barbara Windsor x pic.twitter.com/dLKvUrhfef — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) June 18, 2018

When is Ross Kemp's Alzheimer's documentary airing?

Ross Kemp, who has played Eastenders' resident thug Grant Mitchell since 1990, has revealed he wants to film a 'Living With...' documentary about Alzheimer's.

The former soap star told reporters he wants to cover the topic currently affecting his 81-year-old friend Dame Barbara Windsor, who has been battling the heart-wrenching illness for the last five years.

Speaking to The Mirror, the British star said: "I’d like to do a show on Alzheimer’s. Living With... could be anything, cancer, mental illness, Boris Johnson."

The soap duo have remained close since quitting Albert Square. Picture: Getty

It's not known when it will begin filming, or even air, but it comes as no surprise he wants to tackle the topic relevant to him and his former co-stars.

The duo have remained close since their Albert Square days, with actor and presenter Ross keeping tabs on the Peggy Mitchell actress through her husband and primary carer Scott Mitchell.

He recently explained: "I spoke to Scott last week. She has good days and days that aren’t so good. She’s affected by light, so when it gets dark it gets difficult.

"She’s Barbara Windsor and we love her. I’m going to drop by next week."

What is Ross Kemp's new show about?

Despite the fact it hasn't yet been confirmed by TV producers, it is thought Ross's brand new show will take a deeper look into the disease and how it has affected his close friend and former co-star Babs.

The programme will mark the latest in a series of investigative docus for the ex-actor, who has famously filmed hard-hitting specials on gangs, vigilante groups and army life in the past.

However this episode will be of particular relevance to the actor, due to the beloved Carry On star's condition.

Earlier this year, Ross revealed Barbara still recognises him, telling the Daily Star: "Barbara has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s but she still knows who I am."

The former soap star wants to honour the Dame with an investigative programme about the heartbreaking disease. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, family and friends have been raising money for Dementia Revolution and in April ran the London Marathon to boost funds.

The team, which included famous Eastenders faces Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), Jake Wood (Max Branning), Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) and Emma Barton (Honey Edwards), raised over £175,000 for dementia and Alzheimer’s charities in the UK.

At the time, Scott said: "It is such an amazing show of their love and friendship towards Barbara.

"It’s one thing to be friends with someone, but when people say that they’re going to give up their spare time and much needed days off and instead dedicate them to a cause that means so much, then that really is extraordinary.

"To both Barbara and me it’s so incredibly special."