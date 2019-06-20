Olivia Newton-John's iconic Grease costume to sell at auction
20 June 2019, 16:40 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 16:44
Olivia Newton-John's leather outfit that she wore as Sandy in Grease is going up for sale.
Olivia Newton-John is putting her iconic leather trouser and jacket outfit she wore in Grease up for auction.
Read more: When is the Grease prequel out, who's in the cast and when was the original with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John released?
The actress, who starred as Sandy in the 1978 film, is selling the outfit to raise money for her cancer treatment centre in Australia.
The outfit, which she had to be sewn into on set, marked Sandy's transition from innocent school girl to sex symbol - it's expected to sell for around $200,000 (£158,818).
A number of other Grease memorabilia is up for grabs - including her original script, which is expected to fetch around $4,000 (£3,150), and a Grease 10-times platinum award, which is expected to be sold for around $2,000 (£1,575).
Read more: Primark launches Lion King-themed baby clothes
The auction will be taking place in Beverley Hills and online on 2 November.
Olivia Newton-John previously told 9Honey: “I’ve decided it’s the right time to do some good and auction them off to benefit the Olivia Newton-John (ONJ) Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
“It’s exciting to know that the costume will have a bigger purpose. Grease changed my life, and now it can help change the lives of others too.”
The actor was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992, and also overcame a relapse in 2013. She then founded the research centre. She was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer for a third time in 2017, and revealed in March of this year that she's receiving treatment.