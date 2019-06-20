Olivia Newton-John's iconic Grease costume to sell at auction

20 June 2019, 16:40 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 16:44

The iconic Grease outfit is going up for auction
The iconic Grease outfit is going up for auction. Picture: Paramount

Olivia Newton-John's leather outfit that she wore as Sandy in Grease is going up for sale.

Olivia Newton-John is putting her iconic leather trouser and jacket outfit she wore in Grease up for auction.

Read more: When is the Grease prequel out, who's in the cast and when was the original with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John released?

The actress, who starred as Sandy in the 1978 film, is selling the outfit to raise money for her cancer treatment centre in Australia.

Olivia Newton-John famously had to be sewn into the outfit
Olivia Newton-John famously had to be sewn into the outfit. Picture: Paramount

The outfit, which she had to be sewn into on set, marked Sandy's transition from innocent school girl to sex symbol - it's expected to sell for around $200,000 (£158,818).

A number of other Grease memorabilia is up for grabs - including her original script, which is expected to fetch around $4,000 (£3,150), and a Grease 10-times platinum award, which is expected to be sold for around $2,000 (£1,575).

Read more: Primark launches Lion King-themed baby clothes

The auction will be taking place in Beverley Hills and online on 2 November.

Olivia Newton-John previously told 9Honey: “I’ve decided it’s the right time to do some good and auction them off to benefit the Olivia Newton-John (ONJ) Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Olivia Newton-John is selling the iconic outfit to raise money for her cancer treatment centre
Olivia Newton-John is selling the iconic outfit to raise money for her cancer treatment centre. Picture: Getty

“It’s exciting to know that the costume will have a bigger purpose. Grease changed my life, and now it can help change the lives of others too.”

The actor was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992, and also overcame a relapse in 2013. She then founded the research centre. She was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer for a third time in 2017, and revealed in March of this year that she's receiving treatment.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The stunning pharmacist is 28

Who is Anna Vakili and who is she coupled up with? Love Island contestant and pharmacist from London
The stunning model is 28 years old

Who is Arabella Chi? Love Island bombshell, model and ex of Charlie Frederick
The This Morning presenter told the guest that her nose was still wonky

Phillip Schofield's savage jibe at woman who faked depression for an NHS nose job has viewers in stitches
Eagle-eyed viewers have been wondering why the contestants are always draped in blankets

Here's why the Love Island stars are always wrapped in blankets - despite the warm Majorca weather
Charlie has gone on a rant at his ex Arabella

Former Love Island star Charlie Frederick slams ex Arabella Chi in furious Instagram rant

Trending on Heart

Fans are calling for Carrie Fisher to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Who is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Has anyone been removed in the past? Fans petition to get Carrie Fisher added

News

This is what your sleeping position says about you

This is what your sleeping position says about your personality

Lifestyle

Ruth Langsford has announced the tragic death of her sister Julia

Ruth Langsford announces tragic death of her sister Julia in heartbreaking Instagram post

Celebrities

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood's most loved couples

When did Mila Kunis marry Ashton Kutcher, how old were they when they met on That 70s Show and how many kids do they have?

Celebrities

The onesie can make the dogs match their owners when they lounge about the house

Dog onesies are now available on Amazon and they stop their hair from malting everywhere

Lifestyle