Olivia Newton-John's iconic Grease costume to sell at auction

The iconic Grease outfit is going up for auction. Picture: Paramount

Olivia Newton-John's leather outfit that she wore as Sandy in Grease is going up for sale.

Olivia Newton-John is putting her iconic leather trouser and jacket outfit she wore in Grease up for auction.

Read more: When is the Grease prequel out, who's in the cast and when was the original with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John released?

The actress, who starred as Sandy in the 1978 film, is selling the outfit to raise money for her cancer treatment centre in Australia.

Olivia Newton-John famously had to be sewn into the outfit. Picture: Paramount

The outfit, which she had to be sewn into on set, marked Sandy's transition from innocent school girl to sex symbol - it's expected to sell for around $200,000 (£158,818).

A number of other Grease memorabilia is up for grabs - including her original script, which is expected to fetch around $4,000 (£3,150), and a Grease 10-times platinum award, which is expected to be sold for around $2,000 (£1,575).

Read more: Primark launches Lion King-themed baby clothes

The auction will be taking place in Beverley Hills and online on 2 November.

Olivia Newton-John previously told 9Honey: “I’ve decided it’s the right time to do some good and auction them off to benefit the Olivia Newton-John (ONJ) Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Olivia Newton-John is selling the iconic outfit to raise money for her cancer treatment centre. Picture: Getty

“It’s exciting to know that the costume will have a bigger purpose. Grease changed my life, and now it can help change the lives of others too.”

The actor was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992, and also overcame a relapse in 2013. She then founded the research centre. She was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer for a third time in 2017, and revealed in March of this year that she's receiving treatment.