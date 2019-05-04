Primark launches Lion King-themed baby clothes

Just one of the cute outfits. Picture: Primark

Channel your baby's inner roar with this new collection

To mark the Disney classic, which is being released as a live action remake later this year, Primark has unveiled its new Lion King baby range.

Bib, vest and trouser set. Picture: Primark

Featuring everything from bibs, which start at £7, to dungarees (£9) and the three-piece set above (£7), it has everything you need to dress your little one in style.

Posting an image of two outfits to its Instagram page, Primark captioned it: “The cutest cub in all of the Pride Lands.”

It has clearly been a big hit – with the post getting more than 150,000 likes.

Fans have been commenting that the range is "so cute" and "adorable" and are clearly keen to get their hands on the baby basics.

The range has been inspired by the film, which due to hits screen this summer on 19 July, in line with the 25th anniversary of the original film.

Plans for the remake of Disney's The Lion King were confirmed in September 2016, following the success of director's Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book.

Little ones will certainly look the part in Primark's new garments.

And, for those who love a board game to play with for all the family, click here to take a look at this Lion King-themed Monopoly board.