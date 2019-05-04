Primark launches Lion King-themed baby clothes

4 May 2019, 13:43 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 13:59

Just one of the cute outfits
Just one of the cute outfits. Picture: Primark

Channel your baby's inner roar with this new collection

To mark the Disney classic, which is being released as a live action remake later this year, Primark has unveiled its new Lion King baby range.

Bib, vest and trouser set
Bib, vest and trouser set. Picture: Primark

Featuring everything from bibs, which start at £7, to dungarees (£9) and the three-piece set above (£7), it has everything you need to dress your little one in style.

Posting an image of two outfits to its Instagram page, Primark captioned it: “The cutest cub in all of the Pride Lands.”

It has clearly been a big hit – with the post getting more than 150,000 likes.

Fans have been commenting that the range is "so cute" and "adorable" and are clearly keen to get their hands on the baby basics.

The range has been inspired by the film, which due to hits screen this summer on 19 July, in line with the 25th anniversary of the original film.

Plans for the remake of Disney's The Lion King were confirmed in September 2016, following the success of director's Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book.

Little ones will certainly look the part in Primark's new garments.

And, for those who love a board game to play with for all the family, click here to take a look at this Lion King-themed Monopoly board.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack drops hints that Love Island is just three weeks away
Lucy Fallon announced her departure from the show on Twitter

Who has left Coronation Street in 2019 and why did they quit?
Lotan Carter is reportedly set to enter the villa

Love Island 2019: rumoured contestants, start date and gossip
Big Little Lies returns for season two this summer

When is Big Little Lies season 2 released, who’s in the cast with Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon, and is there a trailer?
Faye Brookes announced her departure from the show on social media earlier this week

Why did Faye Brookes leave Coronation Street? The reason for her departure has been 'revealed'

Trending on Heart

Would you wear Crocs on your wedding day?

To croc or not to croc – that is the question

Fashion

The Met Gala 2019 is set to be a big event

What is the Met Gala 2019 theme and where is the event held?

Lifestyle

Katie Price was forced to contact emergency medical services after her surgery "oozed pus"

Katie Price 'worried her ears will fall off' after facelift wounds become infected

Celebrities

Kerry has been dubbed the new Mrs Hinch

Kerry Katona gives Mrs Hinch a run for her money with Instagram cleaning videos

Lifestyle

Floral and pastels are classic styles for Spring

Nail trends for SS19: pastels, minimalist designs and florals

Lifestyle

Met Gala

Met Gala: The most iconic outfits and dresses of all time ranked

Celebrities