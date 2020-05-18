How long is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins filmed over?

How long is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins filmed over? Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

How long did the stars of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins spend in training?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returned this year with a whole host of next celebrity faces.

Starting with twelve stars, and now left with six, the show returns every Monday night at 9PM on Channel 4.

During the show, the celebrities are stripped of their luxurious lives as they live in a compound together on a derelict farm while taking part in the gruelling SAS training.

But how long is the course, and how long was the show filmed over?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was filmed on an Island off the coast of Scotland. Picture: Channel 4

The stars of Celebrity SAS spent eight days on the Island carrying out their training.

During the eight days during the training, the celebrities lived in a compound on a derelict farm where they ate, slept and trained together.

Where was Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins filmed?

This series of Celebrity SAS was filmed on an Island off Scotland's West Coast.

For eight days, the celebrities and SAS trainers live on the Island of Raasay, which is a remote island between the Isle of Skye and the mainland of Scotland.

The terrain on the island is varied, with the highest peak being Dùn Caan.

