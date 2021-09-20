Sex Education star Asa Butterfield slams fans who photographed him on a night out

20 September 2021, 16:28

Asa has slammed fans who take photos of him without permission on nights out
Asa has slammed fans who take photos of him without permission on nights out. Picture: Alamy/Twitter/Netflix

Asa Butterfield - who plays Otis - has hit out at fans who photographed him while he was on a night out.

Sex Education's Asa Butterfield has slammed fans who took photos of him without asking on a night out.

Taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old - who plays Otis in the Netflix show - told people who took photos and videos of him to 'f*** off', after he was harassed all night.

He wrote: "I’m so tired of people filming me/taking pics without asking while I’m on a night out."

It actually kills my mood and my night, f*** off, leave me be please.

"Tweeting this from a cab home after I’ve had to slap multiple phones out my face tonight."

When one of his followers replied with: "It comes out by the fact of being a celebrity. Deal with it or choose another career", Asa hit back: "Wow I had no idea, thank you for enlightening me."

Season three of Sex Education dropped on Netflix on Friday, September 17, and the new series is proving a huge hit with viewers.

Asa plays Otis in Sex Education
Asa plays Otis in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Its official synopsis reads: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

Asa has been the show's main character since it began in 2019, and the new series sees him enter into a new relationship, while also revisiting his will-they-won't-they storyline with Maeve.

