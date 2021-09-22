Who is Sex Education's Robert Wilfort and where have you seen him before?

22 September 2021, 16:31

Robert Wilfort is the actor who plays Mark - the head of the school board in Netflix's Sex Education - find out where you recognise him from.

The new series of Sex Education has seen a number of familiar faces join the cast, and many of us have been scratching our heads trying to work out where we recognise them from.

One of the new castmembers is Robert Wilfort, who plays Mark, the head of the school board.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Who is Robert Wilfort?

Robert, 44, is a Welsh actor from Porthcawl.

He is known for his roles in a number of British TV shows and films, notably playing Jason in BBC's Gavin & Stacey.

Robert is known for playing Jason in Gavin & Stacey
Robert is known for playing Jason in Gavin & Stacey. Picture: Alamy

Robert also played history teacher Tom Barkley in the E4's Skins, as well as Mr Fisher in BBC's White Van Man.

His film roles include Rita Skeeter's photographer in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), as well as Dr Simon Griffith in All or Nothing (2002).

His latest role is as Mark in season three of Sex Education, the head of the school board who tells headmistress Hope that Moordale will be sold off.

Robert had a role in the fourth Harry Potter film
Robert had a role in the fourth Harry Potter film. Picture: Alamy

How can I watch Sex Education season three online?

All three seasons of Sex Education are available to watch now on Netflix.

The official synopsis for the new series reads: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

Is there a trailer for Sex Education season three?

You can watch the full trailer below:

