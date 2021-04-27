Exclusive

Shadow and Bone writer Leigh Bardugo discusses hopes for season two

By Polly Foreman

Shadow and Bone season two: the author of the books has discussed what could happen in a future series of the show.

Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse has come to life in new Netflix series Shadow and Bone, which has proved a huge hit with book fans and new fans alike.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Shadow and Bone on Netflix?

The show is an adaptation of her Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology, with a number of beloved characters featuring.

If you spent the weekend bingeing every episode of the series, you'll likely be clamouring for news of season two.

Shadow and Bone dropped on Netflix last week. Picture: Netflix

While there hasn't been official confirmation from Netflix, Leigh Bardugo told Heart.co.uk that she has her 'fingers crossed' there will be more commissioned.

She said: "I just have my fingers crossed. I say my prayers every night in the hopes of some day getting to meet Nikolai Lantsov."

Fans of the books will know that Nikolai, the former King of Ravka, is a character who hasn't yet been introduced in the show - and Leigh expressed her hope that more characters from the book will feature in future seasons.

Read more: Where was Shadow and Bone filmed?



Writer Leigh Bardugo has spoken of her hopes for a second season. Picture: Netflix

She added: "There are a lot of characters who I would love to see come to life, and it’s been such an incredible thing to see these actors take these characters and breathe their own personalities into them, and really transform the way that I see them.

"I was so wary of that to start with, because I’ve been living with these characters for years, but actually it’s an incredible kind of alchemy. So now I am very eager to see that happen with some of these other characters and see what kind of beauty and swagger other actors might bring to them."

Shadow and Bone is available to stream on Netflix now.

NOW READ:

What is the Shadow Fold in Shadow and Bone?