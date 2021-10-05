Shane Richie drops huge hint Jake Wood is going on I'm A Celeb

5 October 2021, 11:10

Jake Wood is among the rumoured I'm A Celeb contestants
Jake Wood is among the rumoured I'm A Celeb contestants. Picture: Alamy/Instagram
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Jake Wood has been heavily rumoured to be heading to the I'm A Celeb castle this year.

We now don't have too long to wait until a new cohort of celebs head to the (possibly haunted...) Welsh castle for the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

We don't yet know which celebs will be taking part this series, which will once again be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, but there have been a number of rumoured names thrown into the mix.

I'm A Celeb will return to Gwrych Castle this year
I'm A Celeb will return to Gwrych Castle this year. Picture: Shutterstock

One of these is Eastenders legend Jake Wood, 49, known for playing Max Branning in the BBC soap.

A source previously told The Sun that he's in 'advanced talks' to head to the castle, adding: He would love to go into the jungle. He thinks it would be a great challenge for him and he has of course seen how well other ­EastEnders stars have done."

Could Jake Wood be heading to the castle?
Could Jake Wood be heading to the castle? Picture: Alamy

And we now have further evidence that Jake's taking part in the series, as his friend and former co-star Shane Richie has claimed to have 'proof' he's going on the show.

Shane Richie was on last year's I'm A Celeb
Shane Richie was on last year's I'm A Celeb. Picture: Shutterstock

Shane, who came fourth in last year's I'm A Celeb, told The Sun he's heard 'all sorts of rumours', adding: "Shall I tell you who I've heard? I've heard about Richard Madeley and Jake Wood."

"I dropped Jake a text and he didn't reply so he could now be in isolation.. but you didn't hear that from me," he added.

