Squid Game creator says he has a 'very high-level picture' of season 2

By Polly Foreman

Squid Game season two: the creator of the Netflix series has given more details about plans for a possible second series.

Ever since we polished off all nine episodes of Squid Game in one sitting, we've been on the edge of our seats waiting for news of season two.

The Korean-language Netflix show has proved a massive hit since it landed last month, and beat out Bridgerton to become to streaming service's biggest series ever.

It tells the story of a group of cash-strapped strangers who agree to take part in a series of children's games in the hopes of winning 45.6 billion won (£28 million) in cash. The unfortunate catch, though, is that those eliminated in the games are also killed.

Will Squid Game return for season two? Picture: Netflix

The show has been watched by around 142 million households, meaning there are a whole lot of people holding out hope that more episodes will be on the horizon.

The show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who started writing the show in 2008, has spoken a few times about the possibility for season two - but previously insisted it's not something he's actively working on at the moment.

However, he has now dropped a major hint that another series could be on the horizon, and said that he has a "a very high-level picture" of what it could look like.

Squid Game is Netflix's biggest show ever. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: "Of course there is talk. That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix."

He previously told Variety that he didn't have 'well-developed plans' for season two, adding: "It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."