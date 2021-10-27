Squid Game creator says he has a 'very high-level picture' of season 2

27 October 2021, 14:41

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Squid Game season two: the creator of the Netflix series has given more details about plans for a possible second series.

Ever since we polished off all nine episodes of Squid Game in one sitting, we've been on the edge of our seats waiting for news of season two.

The Korean-language Netflix show has proved a massive hit since it landed last month, and beat out Bridgerton to become to streaming service's biggest series ever.

It tells the story of a group of cash-strapped strangers who agree to take part in a series of children's games in the hopes of winning 45.6 billion won (£28 million) in cash. The unfortunate catch, though, is that those eliminated in the games are also killed.

Will Squid Game return for season two?
Will Squid Game return for season two? Picture: Netflix

The show has been watched by around 142 million households, meaning there are a whole lot of people holding out hope that more episodes will be on the horizon.

The show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who started writing the show in 2008, has spoken a few times about the possibility for season two - but previously insisted it's not something he's actively working on at the moment.

However, he has now dropped a major hint that another series could be on the horizon, and said that he has a "a very high-level picture" of what it could look like.

Squid Game is Netflix's biggest show ever
Squid Game is Netflix's biggest show ever. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: "Of course there is talk. That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix."

He previously told Variety that he didn't have 'well-developed plans' for season two, adding: "It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Queen's Gambit is a limited series on Netflix

What does limited series mean on Netflix?

James Susler is now dating an actress after leaving MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler is now dating an actress
Anna Brecon starred in Emmerdale from 1997

Here's what Anna Brecon from Emmerdale is up to now

Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween

A 'real life’ Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween

Lifestyle

Happy Valley is officially returning for season three

Happy Valley announces season three with return of Sarah Lancashire and James Norton

Trending on Heart

Tips on how to have a more sustainable Christmas

How to have a ‘greener’ and more sustainable Christmas - tips to reduce your waste this festive period

Christmas

Brits like their tea strong, according to a new study

Strong builder's brew revealed as Britain's favourite tea - but where does yours rank?

Lifestyle

The couple found a hidden room in their rented flat

Couple find secret room hidden behind the kitchen in their new flat

Lifestyle

Eoghan Quigg looks totally different 13 years after The X Factor

X Factor child star Eoghan Quigg is unrecognisable as he becomes dad 13 years after show
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Albaray

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and white spotty dress

Celebrities

IKEA has taken over Topshop's flagship store

Ikea to open in Oxford Street after buying flagship Topshop store

Lifestyle

Tiger King proved a huge hit when it was released last year

When is Tiger King season two out on Netflix?

A woman shared the shocking story to Reddit (stock image)

'My sister fired my four-year-old daughter as her wedding flower girl'

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran and his daughter have Covid-19 and are isolating together

Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra tests positive for Covid-19

Celebrities

Find out how old the cast of Selling Sunset are

Selling Sunset cast ages: how old are the agents in the Netflix series?
Married at First Sight Australia's Jason Engler dated KC Osborne

Jason Engler dated another Married at First Sight Australia star
Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?
A restaurant has thanked the local community after 50 people pulled out of a booking

Restaurant 'blown away' by locals' kindness after 50 guests cancel last minute

Lifestyle

Inside Job is streaming on Netflix now

Who is in the cast of Inside Job on Netflix?

A boss has given her employees $10,000

Boss gives all her staff $10,000 each and first-class tickets anywhere

Lifestyle