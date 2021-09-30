Who survives in Squid Game?

By Polly Foreman

Netflix's Squid Game: who survives the games and who dies? Find out who makes it to the end...

Squid Game has proved a huge worldwide hit since its release on September 17, and it's on track to become to biggest Netflix show of all time.

The series centres around a man named Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), who is a gambling addict in desperate need of cash to pay off his debts. He and 455 others respond to a mysterious invitation to play a set of children's games in the hopes of winning a large sum of money, but learn that those who lose will also be killed.

If you're already a few episodes deep into the series, you'll know that Squid Game features a huge number of deaths - and many viewers will be questioning who actually ends up surviving.

Here's your need-to-know.

**Major spoilers ahead**

Who survives Squid Game?

Unsurprisingly, given the premise of the show, not many of the main characters survive.

Out of the players, it is only Gi-hun - who wins the games - who makes it to the end of the series.

Sang-woo, Sae-byeok, Abdul Ali, Deok-su, and Mi-nyeo are all killed during the games.

As for Il-nam, while we assume he is killed after the marble game, we learn that the end that he was the one who invented the games, so was not murdered.

However, he does die of natural causes after telling Gi-hun the truth.

Does policeman G-hun die?

Gi-hun is shot by the Front Man - who is unmasked as his brother in a shocking twist - but we don't yet know if he survived the injury. He was shot in the shoulder and fell in the sea, so he may have survived the incident.