Star Wars order: What order should I watch all the Star Wars films in?

14 April 2020, 15:50

As lockdown continues, people are turning to series they can really get their teeth into, including the film franchise Star Wars.

Lockdown means many different things for many different people, but for us, it means binge watching our favourite films and TV shows.

And with the arrival of Disney+, there's no surprise people are revisiting or *finally* getting into the original Star Wars films and the newer side stories.

This, of course, means one thing – which is the correct order to watch them in?

People will disagree over how you should watch the Star Wars films – either in time order, or release order – and don't even get us started on when to get into the side stories.

When is comes to the original six films, people will often urge you to watch them in release order instead of chronologically.

This means you'll follow the story of Luke, Leia and Han Solo as they fight Darth Vader and the Empire in the original trilogy, before the fourth, fifth and sixth films (in release date,) take you all the way back to the making of Darth Vader.

If you're already confused, don't worry, as soon as you start watching them it will all become clear.

Of course, some people will watch them in chronological order, starting with the fourth film to be released (Episode I), and finishing with the third episode to be released (Episode VI).

Whatever order you decide to watch them in – hint, hint release dates – here are your options:

By order of release:

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: The Return Of The Jedi (1983)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Chronological order:

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: The Return Of The Jedi (1983)

Chronologically with the new back story films:

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: The Return Of The Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

