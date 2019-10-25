Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Halloween week dances revealed including songs from The Addams Family and Ghostbusters

The Strictly Come Dancing songs have been released. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Halloween week is back on Strictly Come Dancing and it features lots of ghoulish performances from the celebrities.

It’s week six on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing which means we’ve finally reached the annual Halloween episode.

With the likes of Karim Zeroual and Saffron Barker already scoring multiple perfect 10s this series, we’re predicting even more impressive performances.

So, ahead of the spooky spectacular, here are all the songs and dances viewers will be watching on Saturday night.

Football star Alex Scott and professional Neil Jones will be taking to the dance floor with their first Couples’ Choice Street Dance to iconic Halloween tune 'Ghostbusters' by Ray Parker Jr.

Saffron Barker impressed the judges last week. Picture: BBC

Another spooky offering comes from Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley and her partner Johannes Radebe who’ll be dancing the Cha Cha to Steps’ 'Scared Of The Dark'.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing stars struck by sickness bug just days before live show

Meanwhile Emmerdale hunk Kelvin Fletcher is set to take on the Tango with his partner Oti Mabuse as they dance to 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish.

And following her incredible performance last week, YouTuber Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard are taking on the Jive to The Police’s 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic'.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing’s Alex Scott and Neil Jones shut down romance rumours

Here's the full list of week six's songs and dances:

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden – Paso Doble to 'Smalltown Boy' by Bronski Beat

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse – Tango to 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones – Tango to 'What You Waiting For' by Gwen Stefani

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara – Jive to'Casper' by Little Richard

Alex Scott and Neil Jones – Couples' Choice (Street/Commercial) to 'Ghostbusters' by Ray Parker Jr

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe – Cha Cha to 'Scared Of The Dark' by Steps

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke – Tango to 'Toccata and Fugue in D Minor' by Bach

Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec – Charleston to 'A Little Party Never Killed Nobody' by Fergie feat. Q-Tip and GoonRock

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice – Foxtrot to 'Addams Family' by Vic Mizzy

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard – Jive to 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic' by The Police

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer – Samba to 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' by Backstreet Boys

This comes after footballer David James became the latest star to leave the competition following a dance-off with Mike Bushell.

His Jive with partner Nadiya Bychkova led to them getting just 16 out of 40.