Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Halloween week dances revealed including songs from The Addams Family and Ghostbusters

25 October 2019, 14:47 | Updated: 25 October 2019, 15:51

The Strictly Come Dancing songs have been released
The Strictly Come Dancing songs have been released. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Halloween week is back on Strictly Come Dancing and it features lots of ghoulish performances from the celebrities.

It’s week six on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing which means we’ve finally reached the annual Halloween episode.

With the likes of Karim Zeroual and Saffron Barker already scoring multiple perfect 10s this series, we’re predicting even more impressive performances.

So, ahead of the spooky spectacular, here are all the songs and dances viewers will be watching on Saturday night.

Football star Alex Scott and professional Neil Jones will be taking to the dance floor with their first Couples’ Choice Street Dance to iconic Halloween tune 'Ghostbusters' by Ray Parker Jr.

Saffron Barker impressed the judges last week
Saffron Barker impressed the judges last week. Picture: BBC

Another spooky offering comes from Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley and her partner Johannes Radebe who’ll be dancing the Cha Cha to Steps’ 'Scared Of The Dark'.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing stars struck by sickness bug just days before live show

Meanwhile Emmerdale hunk Kelvin Fletcher is set to take on the Tango with his partner Oti Mabuse as they dance to 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish.

And following her incredible performance last week, YouTuber Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard are taking on the Jive to The Police’s 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic'.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing’s Alex Scott and Neil Jones shut down romance rumours

Here's the full list of week six's songs and dances:

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden – Paso Doble to 'Smalltown Boy' by Bronski Beat

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse – Tango to 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones – Tango to 'What You Waiting For' by Gwen Stefani

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara – Jive to'Casper' by Little Richard

Alex Scott and Neil Jones – Couples' Choice (Street/Commercial) to 'Ghostbusters' by Ray Parker Jr

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe – Cha Cha to 'Scared Of The Dark' by Steps

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke – Tango to 'Toccata and Fugue in D Minor' by Bach

Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec – Charleston to 'A Little Party Never Killed Nobody' by Fergie feat. Q-Tip and GoonRock

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice – Foxtrot to 'Addams Family' by Vic Mizzy

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard – Jive to 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic' by The Police

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer – Samba to 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' by Backstreet Boys

This comes after footballer David James became the latest star to leave the competition following a dance-off with Mike Bushell.

His Jive with partner Nadiya Bychkova led to them getting just 16 out of 40.

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Stars of the show have been hit by a mystery illness

Strictly Come Dancing stars struck by sickness bug just days before live show
Alex Scott and Neil Jones have denied romance rumours

Strictly Come Dancing’s Alex Scott and Neil Jones shut down romance rumours
The star make Strictly history on Sunday

Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes dances in heels and hailed 'fabulous' and 'amazing' for the sassy routine
Fans are disappointed the result has been leaked online.

Strictly Come Dancing fans furious as axed celebrity is leaked hours before results show
Kelvin Fletcher delights fans with a cheeky snap of his pants.

Strictly fans hot under the collar as hunky Kelvin Fletcher shares half naked backstage video

Trending on Heart

A scented candle could've ended her life

Woman falls asleep while burning scented candle and medics warn it 'nearly killed her' as soot filled her lungs

Lifestyle

The offer is available next Monday (28 October)

You can get a free Filoxenia Dinner at The Real Greek next week if your name is Helen or Alexander

Lifestyle

Tracy Barlow will reportedly bed Paula

Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow 'to bed Sophie Webster's ex Paula’ in shock twist
Aldi's eight litre bottle of Prosecco is BACK

Aldi are selling a six litre bottle of Prosecco just in time for Christmas

Lifestyle

Louise Redknapp said her separation from ex Jamie was a "sad" time

Louise Redknapp admits she ‘doesn’t know’ what went wrong with Jamie Redknapp marriage as she opens up about split

Celebrities

Always is a female-positive company and want to be inclusive

Always sanitary products to remove female logo in a bid for transgender and nonbinary inclusivity

Lifestyle