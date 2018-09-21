Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice: Previous girlfriends, tour and Instagram revealed

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice is back for another year. Picture: PA

Giovanni Pernice is back for another series of SCD with new partner Faye Tozer - here’s everything we know about him from his former partners to his solo tour.

Strictly Come Dancing is back and all eyes are on professional Giovanni Pernice and his Steps partner Faye Tozer.

Ready to go against the likes of Lee Ryan, Katie Piper and Ashley Roberts on the BBC dance floor, the Italian dancer is often one to watch, especially after 2017's success with Debbie McGee.

So what should we know about about Giovanni? How can we find him on Instagram and who were his previous girlfriends? Details revealed:

Giovanni’s ex-girlfriends

Thanks to his handsome looks and dancing skills, this 28 year old has no trouble finding love. Currently thought to be single, Giovanni has dated a few famous faces including Jessica Wright, Georgia May Foote and was even linked to Laura Whitmore.

Is Giovanni Pernice on Instagram?

Showing off all the behind the scenes from Strictly, follow him @pernicegiovann1.

Giovanni Pernice dated Georgia May Foote after they danced together on Strictly. Picture: PA

Catch Giovanni Pernice on tour

If seeing him once a week on the BBC isn’t enough, he's also announced his own tour for 2019, Dance Is Life. He dances with fellow Strictly star Luba Mushtuk.

Who else has Giovanni danced with on Strictly?

Starting his Strictly career in 2015, he’s danced with Coronation Street’s Georgia May Foote, Laura Whitmore and Debbie McGee.