How is an audience allowed on Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our TV screens for the star-studded 2020 series.

Things look a little different this year as strict social distancing measures are in place to ensure the cast and crew are kept safe.

But despite the pandemic, BBC bosses have been able to invite along a live audience to watch their favourite dancers from the studio.

So is the audience breaking social distancing measures? Here’s what we know…

How is an audience allowed on Strictly?

Strictly Come Dancing does have an audience this year, but spaces in the studio have been reduced to adhere to strict social distancing.

Tickets are allocated to family groups of four people from the same household or social bubble, and they are seated together at cabaret tables or in balcony seating.

The BBC Shows and Tours website explains: “We're extremely excited to be able to welcome a reduced audience back to the studio for this year's shows.

“Hosted by the very talented and glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios.”

What social distancing measures are in place at Strictly?

All families who are lucky enough to bag tickets will be given a specific arrival time to avoid queuing.

They will be asked to confirm their attendance ahead of the recording and won’t be allowed to turn up early.

All audience members will be asked to wear face coverings as soon as they arrive at Elstree studios and during recording, as the website states: “We would be grateful if you could bring plain black face coverings.”

There’s also no cloakroom available this year, so visitors are asked to not bring large bags.

The website adds: “Please do not attend the show if you begin to develop any of the symptoms of coronavirus or if you have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus - and please be aware that the BBC will be supporting the NHS Test and Trace scheme.

Can I apply for tickets for Strictly?

You can apply to be part of the Strictly audience this year, with each fan able to apply for a maximum of four tickets per show on the website.

You have to be in a group of four people, and multiple applications for the same date will be disregarded.

While you can apply for as many dates as you like, successful applicants will only receive tickets for one date and they are non-transferable.

