'Touchy-feely' Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell making Strictly tour rehearsals a 'nightmare'

18 January 2019, 10:52 | Updated: 18 January 2019, 11:13

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been accused of huge PDA on the Strictly tour set
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been accused of huge PDA on the Strictly tour set. Picture: Instagram @joe_sugg

The Strictly Come Dancing couple's loved up behaviour on set is growing increasingly frustrating for their co-stars - who say their antics "belong in the bedroom".

New couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell can't keep their hands off each other - and it's making their Strictly co-stars uncomfortable.

An insider told The Sun that rehearsals for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour have been become a showcase for their new romance... and people are fed-up with it.

They said: "Nobody objects to them having a romance. But this behaviour belongs in the bedroom.

"The kissing and cuddling is around the clock. They touch each other all the time — it’s like they’ve been glued together.

"Rehearsals have been a nightmare for the rest of us."

During the 2018 series of the show professional dancer Dianne, 29, and her celebrity vlogger partner Joe, 27 were rumoured to be an item after the Strictly pro ended her relationship to Emmerdale star Antony Quinlan.

Read more: Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli gets fans hot under the collar in TINY budgie smugglers

But the pair didn't reveal that they were officially together until after the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Since then, the pair appear to have been inseparable spending time with Joe's sister Zoe (Zoella) Sugg and her boyfriend and even celebrating Christmas Day together.

View this post on Instagram

Tour life 🤟🏼

A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg) on

And now their intense relationship has been making things awkward on the set of the Strictly tour.

Of course the pair are very much in the middle of the honeymoon period of their relationship, but despite their fellow co-stars being happy for them the couple are finding the PDA all too much.

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Bruno Tonioli showed fans his impressive figure

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli, 63, gets fans hot under the collar in TINY budgie smugglers
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland - VIP Preview Night

Vogue Williams set to join Strictly Come Dancing alongside Alan Carr
AJ Pritchard on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality...

AJ Pritchard says brother saved his ‘legs and life’ in horror nightclub attack

Celebrities

AJ Pritchard and brother attacked

Strictly Stars in shock after AJ Pritchard and brother are attacked in a nightclub
oti and cheryl

Oti Mabuse thinks Cheryl would be 'brilliant' on Strictly Come Dancing
Alan Carr is hotly tipped to be joining the 2019 series of Strictly

Alan Carr has reportedly been offered a spot for Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Celebrities

More TV & Showbiz News

See more More TV & Showbiz News

Wes Nelson exclusively spoke to Heart

Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson reveals Megan and Vanessa ENDED feud with phonecall
The Hunchback Of Notre Dame live-action remake

Disney confirm The Hunchback Of Notre Dame is being made into live-action film
Ant and Dec at the NTAs in 2018

Ant McPartlin will return to presenting work on Britain's Got Talent TOMORROW
Roxanne Pallett was absent from the first episode of Celebrity Coach Trip last night

Why wasn't Roxanne Pallett on Celebrity Coach Trip last night?
The summer series of CBB saw Ryan Thomas crowned winner

Will Big Brother return this year? Voiceover star hints show is being revived
Brendan Sheerin is Coach Trip's International Tour Guide

Celebrity Coach Trip’s Brendan Sheerin: partner, career before TV and age revealed