'Touchy-feely' Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell making Strictly tour rehearsals a 'nightmare'

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been accused of huge PDA on the Strictly tour set. Picture: Instagram @joe_sugg

The Strictly Come Dancing couple's loved up behaviour on set is growing increasingly frustrating for their co-stars - who say their antics "belong in the bedroom".

New couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell can't keep their hands off each other - and it's making their Strictly co-stars uncomfortable.

An insider told The Sun that rehearsals for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour have been become a showcase for their new romance... and people are fed-up with it.

They said: "Nobody objects to them having a romance. But this behaviour belongs in the bedroom.

"The kissing and cuddling is around the clock. They touch each other all the time — it’s like they’ve been glued together.

"Rehearsals have been a nightmare for the rest of us."

During the 2018 series of the show professional dancer Dianne, 29, and her celebrity vlogger partner Joe, 27 were rumoured to be an item after the Strictly pro ended her relationship to Emmerdale star Antony Quinlan.

Read more: Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli gets fans hot under the collar in TINY budgie smugglers

But the pair didn't reveal that they were officially together until after the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Since then, the pair appear to have been inseparable spending time with Joe's sister Zoe (Zoella) Sugg and her boyfriend and even celebrating Christmas Day together.

And now their intense relationship has been making things awkward on the set of the Strictly tour.

Of course the pair are very much in the middle of the honeymoon period of their relationship, but despite their fellow co-stars being happy for them the couple are finding the PDA all too much.