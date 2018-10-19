Strictly curse hits Emmerdale's Anthony Quinlan and Dianne Buswell as pair split

Strictly star Dianne Buswell splits with Emmerdale's Anthony Quinlan. Picture: PA Images

YouTuber Joe Sugg finds himself caught in a Strictly curse with pro dancer Dianne Buswell just two weeks after the Seann Walsh and Katya Jones saga.

Emmerdale's Anthony Quinlan, 34, has split with his girfriend of ten months, Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, 29.

Their separation comes after Anthony reportedly grew worried about Dianne's deepening connection to her celebrity dance partner, Joe Sugg, 27.

The couple took a brief break earlier this year, after struggling to make their long distance relationship work, but reconciled soon after.

However, Strictly sources have revealed that this is 'it' for the struggling couple.

Dianne Buswell splits with Anthony Quinlan after ten months. Picture: Instagram

The source told The Sun: "Everyone on set’s been discussing how close they’d [Joe and Dianne] become. It did not go unnoticed by Anthony.”

Speaking about Diana and Anthony, they added: “They are quite a fiery pair and have been clashing a bit more than often lately.

“A couple of weeks ago they just decided enough was enough and ended things. It was only a few days after the Katya and Seann pictures emerged.

“There’s not bad blood between them but it looks like a reconciliation is off the cards this time. Last time they split she was really upset but this time around she doesn’t seem that bothered.

“He’s up north and she’s down south and things just weren’t working any more so they’ve knocked it on the head despite being quite serious.

“She’s having a lot of fun with the show at the moment and is enjoying spending time with her dance partner Joe.”

Dianne Buswell is currently partnered with YouTuber Joe Sugg. Picture: BBC Pictures

Anthony and Dianne were introduced by Gemma Atkinson, 33, who is dating pro dancer Gorka Marquez, 27, in December, after she and Anthony crossed paths on Emmerdale.

It was reported that Strictly bosses were keen to sign Anthony for this years series and have the first life celeb-and-professional dance couple, but ITV would not let the actor amend his soap commitments.