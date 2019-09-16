Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals insecurities in honest Instagram post as he opens up about "goth days"

Kevin Clifton revealed his insecurities to fans via a candid Instagram post. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The dancer had a totally different look before his stint on the BBC talent show.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton has opened up about his insecurities in an honest new post on social media.

The professional dancer, 36, who lifted the Glitterball trophy last year with his now girlfriend Stacey Dooley, revealed his anxieties on Instagram alongside a picture of himself from his "goth days" and told fans he thinks about dressing that way when he's feeling down.

Questioning whether or not he should revert back to the dramatic look that showcases smokey eyeliner and jet black hair, he admitted his theatrical appearance back then might have been due to low self-esteem.

He captioned the snap: "Me in my pre @bbcstrictly goth days. Every now and again I feel like going back to it. Often when I feel insecure. What do u think? Go back to it? Leave it alone? A wicked look? Or a case of hiding behind an image maybe?"

Kevin, who allegedly quit the dance school he shared with ex-wife Karen in the wake of his relationship with Stacey, was showered with a slew of supportive comments from his followers who encouraged him to do whatever made him feel comfortable.

Kevin Clifton is partnered up with Anneka Rice for the current series of Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

One said: "You be you. It doesn't matter if people think you look better at the moment, do what makes you feel happy."

"I don't know you personally Kevin, but my instincts are telling me it was hiding behind an image. You are absolutely grand as you are now," added a second fan.

While a third wrote: "Leave it alone! You don’t need to hide behind any image. You are wonderfully talented and a lovely person."

The candid post, which featured two photographs of Kevin with a skinny moustache, dark beads and black clothing, follows recent claims he was "fuming" at being paired with 60-year-old Anneka Rice for the latest series of Strictly.

The TV star immediately hit back at reports he was unhappy with his new partner and slammed rumours of a rift.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Oh it’s ridiculous I just laugh nowadays. A completely made up story."

He was quick to follow up with fans who asked about the duo's progress and told them he was "very impressed" with Anneka's skills.

Speaking to his dance partner's followers via Instagram Stories, he said: "I'm very impressed, very happy."

She was thrilled with his praise and replied by saying: "I love that so much. Honestly Kevin that's almost the best day I've had in my whole life."

To which Kevin replied: "You were brilliant, you were amazing today."