The bizarre reason Strictly Come Dancing love rat Seann Walsh added an extra 'n' to his name

The Strictly star's scorned ex mocked the unusual spelling of his name in a scathing letter - here's why he added the extra 'n'.

Shamed Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh added an extra 'n' to his name as he idolised sleazy Stifler from American Pie.

The 32-year-old - currently embroiled in a cheating scandal after being caught kissing his married co-star Katya Jones - revealed the truth behind his unusual moniker in an interview earlier this year.

Back in April comedian David Baddiel asked him why there was an extra n in his name and it was revealed it's all because of the US teen comedy, American Pie.

Sean responded "At 16, American Pie was my favourite film."Stifler was my favourite character played by Seann William Scott. The extra N was born. Do I regret it? Yes."

The philandering comedian was dumped by girlfriend Rebecca Humphries, 32, on Twitter after photos emerged of him kissing his professional dance partner on Sunday.

In a scathing post on the social media site she had her say about the situation on 'her terms' and made it clear that her relationship with the funnyman was over.

She made a few obvious jibes at her ex including one about the spelling of his name where she addressed him as Sean(n).

Rebecca has received a huge outpouring of support on social media since her open letter including words of encouragement from some other celebs.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon Tweeted: "What a powerful important message. You will help so many people going through similar experiences. You’re amazing. X"

Actor Sam Clafin, actress Denise Welch and Mylene Klass also tweeted their words of support an encouragement.

Despite the scandal that has unfolded since Seann and Katya danced during week three of Strictly Come Dancing, they are still expected to perform in the next episode.