What channel is Strictly: It Takes Two on and who is the new presenter?

Rylan Clarke-Neal is the new presenter of It Takes Two. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Strictly Come Dancing's It Takes Two has announced a channel swap and a return date on Twitter.

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens this month, with a new batch of contestants ready to take to the ballroom floor.

And now BBC bosses have revealed spin off show It Takes Two will also be back every weekday while the competition is on.

But there’s a fair few changes on the programme this year, so here’s everything you need to know about It Takes Two.

15 dynamic duos ready to dance. The competition begins Saturday 21st September @BBCOne! pic.twitter.com/dSOAAo5ug7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 12, 2019

What channel is Strictly: It Takes Two on?

Strictly confirmed there would be schedule shake-up on their official social media page ahead of the series' first live show.

Tweeting on Wednesday, they confirmed the first two weeks of episodes will air on BBC One and not BBC Two.

From September 23, It Takes Two will air on BBC One at 5.15pm for two weeks.

After that, on October 7 it will be back to its usual spot of 6.30pm on BBC Two.

The message said: "NEWS: It Takes Two comes to @BBCOne at 5.15pm for two weeks on the 23rd September!

"Before returning to its home on @BBCTwo 6.30pm Monday to Thursday and 6pm Fridays."

Who is the new presenter?

Rylan Clark-Neal was announced as the new host of the hit BBC programme's sister show.

The 30-year-old will share hosting duties with Zoe Ball with them doing two weekdays alone and presenting Fridays together.

It Takes Two first aired in 2004 and was hosted by Claudia Winkleman but she had to step down in 2011 to present the main show alongside Tess Daly.

This is the first year it will be presented by two hosts.

What can I expect from the show?

Strictly: It Takes Two shares unseen clips, interviews, choreography and costume previews ahead of the main show on Saturday on BBC One.