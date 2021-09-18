Why is Bruno Tonioli not on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

18 September 2021, 16:30

Bruno Tonioli has been replaced by Anton Du Beke on Strictly
Bruno Tonioli has been replaced by Anton Du Beke on Strictly. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Where is Bruno and has he left Strictly? Here’s what we know about the former judge…

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens this autumn and we are so excited.

As well as a brand new line up of celebs, the 19th season will also have a new judge in the form of Anton Du Beke.

But where is Bruno and why has he been replaced?

Why is Bruno Tonioli not on Strictly this year?

Unfortunately, Bruno won’t be able to make it to the live Strictly shows due to commitments outside of the UK.

Bruno Tonioli has not been on Strictly since 2020
Bruno Tonioli has not been on Strictly since 2020. Picture: BBC

He is currently in LA working as a judge on the US version of the show Dancing with the Stars.

This means he is unable to fly back and forth to the UK like he usually does as strict travel restrictions are in place.

The 65-year-old is still set to appear on the show for his own special segment during the results show.

Meanwhile, Strictly’s longest serving professional dancer Anton Du Beke has taken a permanent spot at the judges desk this year as he joins Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

After bagging the role, Anton said: " My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly.

"It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me."

The 55-year-old added: "Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year there is one person and one person only that could take my place - it’s just a shame they weren’t available...haha!

"Darlings I’m kidding, I’m kidding! Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton IS Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him.

"I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle."

