Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant HRVY 'tests positive for coronavirus'

2 October 2020, 07:44

HRVY has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus
HRVY has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: PA/Instagram

Singer HRVY has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Strictly Come Dancing has been plunged into chaos after one of the contestants is thought to have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report by The Sun, Singer HRVY - real name Harvey Cantwell - has tested positive for Covid-19, and cast and crew he was in contact with are self-isolating.

Strictly 2020 is due to air on 24 October, meaning that HRVY - who has no symptoms of the virus - does have time to get well and come out of isolation before the show starts.

View this post on Instagram

💜🤓

A post shared by @ hrvy on

He is self-isolating at home and must stay there until 8 October, in accordance with government guidelines.

A source told The Sun: "This is the last thing Strictly wanted.

“They’ve been jumping through hoops since day one to make sure everything is done safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible.

“But with just ten days until the celebrities are introduced to their partners, this is the worst-case scenario."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to the BBC for comment.

Strictly is due to start on 24 October
Strictly is due to start on 24 October. Picture: BBC

A spokesperson told the Mirror: "We can confirm that a member of the Strictly team has tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating at home following the latest government guidelines.

"We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount."

The source added that the person only came into contact with a small number of crew members, who are self-isolating and receiving tests.

