Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher breaks silence after being pictured partying with Oti Mobuse

Kelvin has broken his silence on the rumours. Picture: PA

Married Kelvin has been embroiled in controversy this week after being photographed drinking with pro dancer Oti Mobuse.

Kelvin Fletcher has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding himself and Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, reportedly saying that he's 'bewildered' by the attention.

The Strictly winner, 36, was snapped out partying with professional dancer Oti, 29, at 3:30am, but both have denied any wrongdoing.

It was subsequently reported that his five-year marriage to Eliza Marsland was 'on the rocks' because of the rumours, and she was photographed with out her wedding ring.

Kelvin has now spoken out about the claims, saying, according to The Sun: “Everything is amazing.

Kelvin and Oti won Strictly together in 2019. Picture: PA

“I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over.”

Friends of Kelvin have insisted that his Uber receipts prove he did not party all night with Oti, and Eliza has since claimed that she didn't wear her wedding ring that day because she was getting a fake tan.

Kelvin reportedly infuriated BBC bosses after reportedly pulling out of The Greatest Dancer because of the controversy.

A source said: “Kelvin was booked to film with Oti this week and would have been dancing with her and helping train her acts.

“When he realised how angry Eliza was Kelvin cancelled everything, which totally threw everything out at the studios.

“It was a real coup for them to have the Strictly winners on the show but that’s all gone out of the window now and it caused a real headache.