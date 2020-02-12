Who is Kelvin Fletcher’s wife Liz Marsland and how many children do they have? Inside the Strictly winner’s marriage

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher has been with his wife for ten years.

Kelvin Fletcher hit the headlines this week when he went out on a night out with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Oti Mabuse.

His wife, Liz Marsland was seen with her wedding ring off, and also unfollowed him on Instagram.

Here’s a lowdown on their relationship...

Who is Kelvin Fletcher's wife, Liz Marsland?

Elizabeth Marsland is an English actress. She starred in the hit BBC series InTheClub back in 2016 and also trained at the Manchester school of acting and the London school of Musical theatre.

As well as acting, Liz also does voice over adverts and likes to sing.

She has known Kelvin since they were children and he was just eight. The couple finally got together 10 years ago, and in a secret ceremony on 28th November 2015, they married at London's One Mayfair.

How many children do Kelvin and his wife have?

Liz, now juggles her career as a successful fashion buyer with her family life. The couple have two daughters - Marnie who is three and Milo who is one.

Are Kelvin and his wife still together?

The mother of two was seen without her wedding ring on, after reportedly being left “angry and upset” as Kelvin went off on a night out with former dance partner Oti Mabuse.

Fans also noticed that she was quick to unfollow her husband of five years, on instagram. However, everything seems back on track for the two, as Kelvin was seen wrapping his arm around his wife as she leaned forward for a kiss before waving goodbye at a train station, on Tuesday night.