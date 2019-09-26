Suits creator Aaron Korsh shares rare pictures of 'young Meghan Markle'

26 September 2019, 15:19

Suits came to an end last night after an eight year run
Suits came to an end last night after an eight year run. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Aaron Korsh shared the photos of The Duchess of Sussex to mark the end of the series after eight years

Suits creator Aaron Korsh has shared two rare photos of Meghan Markle in the show's early days.

He shared the never-before-seen pics to mark the end of the show, which concluded last night after an eight year run.

Posting the first pic of himself and Meghan at the start of the show, he wrote alongside it: "Early Rachel Zane...".

He followed it up with another photo captioned: "Young Meghan Markle and Korsh..."

Meghan left Suits back in 2017 after she got together with Prince Harry.

The series concluded with Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, and Donna Paulsen, played by Sarah Rafferty, getting together and having a fairytale wedding.

Suits' official Twitter account shared a video featuring interviews with the cast, in which Sarah Rafferty said: "I think I might cry. I'm on the verge".

And Patrick J Adams, who played Meghan's fiance Mike, added: "If I hadn't been part of this I would have felt I missed something so vital in my life. I'm going to miss the people. But I'm not going to miss the clothes!".

Gabriel Macht also said: "It's easily my second family", and Dulé Hill added: "The pancakes on the set were phenomenal". 

