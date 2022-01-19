The Apprentice: Why did Shama Amin leave and what is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Shama Amin has had to leave The Apprentice. Picture: BBC

Why did Shama have to leave The Apprentice? Here's what we know...

Lord Sugar is back with another dramatic series of The Apprentice.

And this year is even better than ever, with 12 successful entrepreneurs hoping to make it to the final task.

Unfortunately, contestant Shama Amin had to drop out of the show during week three after suffering from a painful medical condition called Rheumatoid Arthritis.

So, why did Shama Amin leave The Apprentice and what is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Why did Shama Amin leave The Apprentice?

Shama had to leave The Apprentice due to suffering from Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Announcing the sad news before the third task, she told Lord Sugar: “I suffer from a condition called Rheumatoid Arthritis.

“Because of medical reasons due to this process being so physically demanding, despite all the effort the whole team has made to support me, I’ve had to make a difficult decision to leave the process.

“I would just like to thank yourself for this opportunity.”

Sir Alan Sugar then replied: “Shama I’m really sad to hear that, I wish you and your family all the best for the future.”

Speaking to the cameras before her exit, she added: “Mentally I was strong enough to carry on, but my body wasn’t allowing me to carry on so I had no choice but to make a difficult decision like that.”

What is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

According to the NHS website, Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints.

It usually affects the hands, feet and wrists and symptoms can become worse during flare ups.

While it's not clear what triggers this problem with the immune system, you can be at increased risk if you are a woman or have a family history.

There is currently no known cure for rheumatoid arthritis, however the main treatments to help with the symptoms include physiotherapy and occupational therapy, as well as surgery to correct any joint problems.

You can find out more about Rheumatoid Arthritis here.