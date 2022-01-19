The Apprentice: Why did Shama Amin leave and what is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

19 January 2022, 07:44

Shama Amin has had to leave The Apprentice
Shama Amin has had to leave The Apprentice. Picture: BBC

Why did Shama have to leave The Apprentice? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Sugar is back with another dramatic series of The Apprentice.

And this year is even better than ever, with 12 successful entrepreneurs hoping to make it to the final task.

Unfortunately, contestant Shama Amin had to drop out of the show during week three after suffering from a painful medical condition called Rheumatoid Arthritis.

So, why did Shama Amin leave The Apprentice and what is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Shama Amin had to leave The Apprentice
Shama Amin had to leave The Apprentice. Picture: BBC

Why did Shama Amin leave The Apprentice?

Shama had to leave The Apprentice due to suffering from Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Announcing the sad news before the third task, she told Lord Sugar: “I suffer from a condition called Rheumatoid Arthritis.

“Because of medical reasons due to this process being so physically demanding, despite all the effort the whole team has made to support me, I’ve had to make a difficult decision to leave the process.

“I would just like to thank yourself for this opportunity.”

Sir Alan Sugar then replied: “Shama I’m really sad to hear that, I wish you and your family all the best for the future.”

Speaking to the cameras before her exit, she added: “Mentally I was strong enough to carry on, but my body wasn’t allowing me to carry on so I had no choice but to make a difficult decision like that.”

What is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

According to the NHS website, Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints.

It usually affects the hands, feet and wrists and symptoms can become worse during flare ups.

While it's not clear what triggers this problem with the immune system, you can be at increased risk if you are a woman or have a family history.

There is currently no known cure for rheumatoid arthritis, however the main treatments to help with the symptoms include physiotherapy and occupational therapy, as well as surgery to correct any joint problems.

You can find out more about Rheumatoid Arthritis here.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jackson revealed that his mum is a politician

Who is Too Hot To Handle star Jackson's politician mum?

Ricky Gervais and Netflix have donated 25 benches to local councils for a very important reason

Ricky Gervais donates After Life-inspired benches to UK councils

Netflix

Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Nathan

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Nathan? Age, Instagram and job revealed
Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Harry

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Harry? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Who is Stevan?

Who is Stevan from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Coleen Nolan has got a new boyfriend

Who is Coleen Nolan's new boyfriend Michael Jones? Inside the Loose Women star's relationship

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran plays Spill The Tea and reveals why baby Lyra heard his new album first
The Wanted

Battle of the Boybands: How much do The Wanted know about themselves?
JLS play Battle of the Boybands

Battle of the Boybands: Do you know more about JLS than them?
Isabel Caswell is starring in The Bay

The Bay cast: How old is Isabel Caswell and what else has she been in?
Who is Beaux from Too Hot To Handle?

Who is Beaux from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

How old are the cast of Too Hot To Handle season three?

Too Hot To Handle cast ages: how old are the season three contestants?
Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

How much do the winners of Too Hot To Handle get?

How much is the Too Hot To Handle prize money and how is the winner decided?
Who is Too Hot To Handle's Jaz?

Who is Jaz from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Rachel Stevens has had to pull out of Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice’s Rachel Stevens forced to pull out of live show after painful accident

Dancing On Ice 2022

Holly is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants

Who is Holly from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed
Who is Too Hot To Handle's Georgia?

Who is Georgia from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Michael Greco is starring in Holby City

EastEnders legend Michael Greco makes unexpected appearance in Holby City
Your need-to-know on Too Hot To Handle's Izzy

Who is Izzy from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities