What is Sir Alan Sugar's net worth 2022 and how did he make his money?

6 January 2022, 16:00

How much is Alan Sugar worth? Everything you need to know about The Apprentice star's fortune...

The Apprentice is finally back on our screens this January, with Lord Sugar once again in charge of finding the next best business brain.

This time around, 16 new contestants have signed up in a bid to impress sir Alan with their entrepreneurial idea.

But how much is Sir Alan Sugar worth and what does he get paid for The Apprentice?

Lord Sugar reportedly donates his fee from The Apprentice to Great Ormond Street Hospital
Lord Sugar reportedly donates his fee from The Apprentice to Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: BBC

What is Sir Alan Sugar's net worth?

According to Spears magazine, Sir Alan Sugar has a net worth of £1.4billion. Not bad, ey?

He has mostly made his money from growing his company Amstrad, as well as some very good investing.

While it is unknown how much Lord Sugar earns from starring on The Apprentice, he donates his BBC fee to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

How did Lord Sugar make his money?

Sir Alan grew up in Hackney, East London where he started out his career working at a local greengrocer.

Lord Sugar is said to be worth £1.4billion
Lord Sugar is said to be worth £1.4billion. Picture: Instagram

After leaving school at the age of 16, the business mogul started selling car aerials and electrical goods from a van which he bought for £50.

He then went on to establish his first business, Amstrad, in 1968 which started as a wholesaler but eventually began selling consumer electronics.

Amstrad was once valued at a whopping £1.2 billion but after facing some difficulties, Lord Sugar sold his first business to BSkyB for £125 million in 2007.

His next venture came in 1991, when the star bought Tottenham Hotspur football club with Terry Venables.

He owned the team for 16 years before deciding to sell 2007.

Now, Lord Sugar owns many electronics companies including internet TV service YouView, and digital company Amscreen.

He also reportedly has a property investment company called Amsprop, which he runs with his son Dan, and an executive aviation company called Amsair.

Thanks to his long career, Lord Sugar has been awarded two honorary Doctorates of Science and in 2000 he was knighted by the Queen for services to business.

Unsurprisingly, Lord Sugar has many expensive cars and last year showed off his new plane on Twitter, which is thought to be worth around £600,000.

