The Bay cast: How old is Lindsey Coulson and who did she play in EastEnders?

The Bay actress Lindsey Coulson was in Eastenders. Picture: ITV/BBC

Who is Lindsey Coulson’s husband and does she have children? Here’s what you need to know about The Bay actress

The Bay is back on our screens for a brand new season, as DS Lisa Armstrong takes on another case.

And along with Morven Christie returning as the main character, Lindsey Coulson is also back in her role as Penny Armstrong.

But who is Lindsey Coulson and what else has she been in?

How old is Lindsey Coulson?

Lindsey was born in London in 1960, making her 60-years-old.

She studied acting at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts before taking the role of Carol Jackson in EastEnders in 1993.

She stayed in the role for four years, before returning for six months in 1999 where she was awarded Best Dramatic Performance at the 2000 British Soap Awards.

Lindsey returned to EastEnders again in 2008 and stayed until 2015 to help daughter Bianca in her exit storyline and won Best Dramatic Performance for the second time.

Since leaving The Square, Lindsey Coulson has starred in Clocking Off, Judge John Deed, Paradise Heights, Where The Heart Is and The Street.

Lindsey Coulson appears as DS Armstrong's mum in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Why did Lindsey Coulson leave EastEnders?

Carol Jackson’s final exit storyline involved her driving away from Walford on her father's motorbike, unsure of where she is headed.

She initially tries to run away with Max Branning, who has escaped from court after wrongly being found guilty of Lucy Beale’s murder, but Max is arrested before they can.

Before she leaves, she buys a dog for Robbie and his son Sami Jackson, named Wellard II.

Actress Lindsey later revealed why she decided to leave the BBC soap for good.

"EastEnders was great, because I could be a mum to my kids," she told Digital Spy.

Lindsey Coulson played Patsy Palmers mum on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

"It was just up the road [from where I lived] and it was a great job to have.

"I felt very privileged to get the storylines that I did. I loved my time there, I really did. Then the girls were starting to move and I thought, 'Well now it's time for me to move'.

"It was very hard to leave, because I loved the people, I was getting paid well, but something inside me said, 'You've got to go' - I had to. I didn't know what it was I had to do, but I had to make those decisions to challenge myself.

"The reality of any actor, and certainly as you get older, is the possibilities might get less, so you jump off that cliff.

"EastEnders is all-consuming and it's lovely when you're in there, being consumed by that, but when you come off the wheel, you have to catch your breath."

Lindsey Coulson and her husband Harry Harris. Picture: Getty Images

Is Lindsey Coulson married?

Lindsay was married to showbiz agent Phillip Chard from 1989-1996 and the pair share a daughter.

She is now married to her on-screen daughter Patsy Palmer's brother Harry Harris.

They tied the knot in July 2002 and share a child together.

