The Chase’s Bradley Walsh dismisses ridiculously easy Easter question as show returns

2 January 2020, 11:03

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Presenter Bradley Walsh was not happy with a recent question on The Chase.

After an extended Christmas break, The Chase was finally back on our screens yesterday.

But as the popular quiz show returned to the primetime slot on ITV, host Bradley Walsh was left less-than-impressed by one of the questions.

When it came to contestant Josie taking on The Beast, she was asked a seemingly obvious question about ‘Spring Break’.

Bradley, 59, read out: “In the US, the student holiday known as ‘spring break’ typically takes place around what time of year?”

Bradley Walsh was far from impressed
Bradley Walsh was far from impressed. Picture: ITV

The answers she was then given to choose from were, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Read More: The Chase is returning to TV screens with a nail-biting New Year's episode

Clearly surprised by the ease of the question, Bradley exclaimed “what sort of question is that?”, as he gave the camera a baffled look.

Luckily, Josie picked the correct answer “Easter”, which is the only option falling in the Spring.

Read More: The Chase's Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha weds partner Olly eight months after Parkinson's diagnosis

Elsewhere on the show, Josie managed to get through to the final round along with fellow contestant Barry.

Despite their best efforts, the pair didn’t manage to beat win, with The Beast Mark Labbett beating them with plenty of time to spare.

Mark Labbett beat the contestants
Mark Labbett beat the contestants. Picture: ITV

The Chase has been on hiatus since 11th November while Bradley hosted ITV's Cash Trapped.

And viewers were delighted that the show was back, with one writing on Twitter: “Think we can all safely say we've really missed @ITVChase.”

While a second added: "Please never go away again x #thechase"

In the coming few days, viewers will be introduced to a fresh Chaser who will join The Vixen, The Governess, The Sinnerman, The Dark Destroyer and The Beast.

Bradley recently said of the news: "We’re making more and more shows all the time. So we need to recruit more people all the time.

"It could be more than one, who knows. But it’s a proper shake-up."

It’s also been reported that there will be a trial run of a spin-off show called Beat the Chasers, which will see all five quiz-masters joining forces to make one super team.

The Chase returns to ITV at 5pm on New Year's Day.

