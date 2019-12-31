The Chase is returning to TV screens with a nail-biting New Year's episode

The popular ITV quiz show and beloved host Bradley Walsh are back for a brand new instalment on 1st January 2020.

The Chase is returning to TV screens in 2020 as four more contestants battle Britain's sharpest brainboxes for cash in a nail-biting new episode airing on New Year's Day.

The popular game show has been on hiatus since 11th November while quizmaster Bradley Walsh hosted ITV's Cash Trapped, but the general knowledge contest is back with a bang at 5pm on ITV to celebrate a new decade.

Read more: The Chase has signed a brand new quizmaster to join the Chaser team

The Chase returns to TV after almost two months off. Picture: ITV

In an exciting teaser clip for the January instalment, the first contestant has already revealed exactly what she would spend her winnings on.

When asked how she plans to splash the cash, one contestant told a delighted Brad that she would buy a racehorse and name if after the cheeky TV personality himself.

The audience cheered as she explained she would like to call the speedy animal 'Bradley's Beast' and watch it compete in meets up and down the country.

Read more: The Chase's Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha weds partner Olly eight months after Parkinson's diagnosis

One contestant wanted to name a racehorse after Bradley if she won. Picture: ITV

As fans prepare to welcome the show back on telly, the 2020 show has been updated with a fresh Chaser.

The new clever clogs will join The Vixen, The Governess, The Sinnerman, The Dark Destroyer and The Beast in going up against hopeful teams taking on the trivia experts for money.

Actor and funnyman Bradley said of the news: "We’re making more and more shows all the time. So we need to recruit more people all the time.

"It could be more than one, who knows. But it’s a proper shake-up."

Read more: Piers Morgan cringes as his awful episode of The Chase is aired on GMB

Bradley Walsh is back as the popular quiz show's host. Picture: ITV

It seems the format remains the same, though, as the official synopsis for the episode reads: "Bradley Walsh presents as contestants Paul, Josie, OJ and Barry pit their wits against ruthless quiz genius the Chaser in the hope of winning a potential prize pot worth thousands of pounds.

"They work as a team and play strategically to answer general knowledge questions against the clock and race down the game board to the exit without being caught."

Good news for diehard fans as it appears producers have only tinkered with the Chaser line-up.

The new year will also see the start of a spin-off called Beat the Chasers, which features a few of the trivia experts from The Chase.

The Chase returns on ITV at 5pm on New Year's Day 2020.