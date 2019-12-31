The Chase is returning to TV screens with a nail-biting New Year's episode

31 December 2019, 16:09

The popular ITV quiz show and beloved host Bradley Walsh are back for a brand new instalment on 1st January 2020.

The Chase is returning to TV screens in 2020 as four more contestants battle Britain's sharpest brainboxes for cash in a nail-biting new episode airing on New Year's Day.

The popular game show has been on hiatus since 11th November while quizmaster Bradley Walsh hosted ITV's Cash Trapped, but the general knowledge contest is back with a bang at 5pm on ITV to celebrate a new decade.

Read more: The Chase has signed a brand new quizmaster to join the Chaser team

The Chase returns to TV after almost two months off.
The Chase returns to TV after almost two months off. Picture: ITV

In an exciting teaser clip for the January instalment, the first contestant has already revealed exactly what she would spend her winnings on.

When asked how she plans to splash the cash, one contestant told a delighted Brad that she would buy a racehorse and name if after the cheeky TV personality himself.

The audience cheered as she explained she would like to call the speedy animal 'Bradley's Beast' and watch it compete in meets up and down the country.

Read more: The Chase's Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha weds partner Olly eight months after Parkinson's diagnosis

One contestant wanted to name a racehorse after Bradley if she won.
One contestant wanted to name a racehorse after Bradley if she won. Picture: ITV

As fans prepare to welcome the show back on telly, the 2020 show has been updated with a fresh Chaser.

The new clever clogs will join The Vixen, The Governess, The Sinnerman, The Dark Destroyer and The Beast in going up against hopeful teams taking on the trivia experts for money.

Actor and funnyman Bradley said of the news: "We’re making more and more shows all the time. So we need to recruit more people all the time.

"It could be more than one, who knows. But it’s a proper shake-up."

Read more: Piers Morgan cringes as his awful episode of The Chase is aired on GMB

Bradley Walsh is back as the popular quiz show's host.
Bradley Walsh is back as the popular quiz show's host. Picture: ITV

It seems the format remains the same, though, as the official synopsis for the episode reads: "Bradley Walsh presents as contestants Paul, Josie, OJ and Barry pit their wits against ruthless quiz genius the Chaser in the hope of winning a potential prize pot worth thousands of pounds.

"They work as a team and play strategically to answer general knowledge questions against the clock and race down the game board to the exit without being caught."

Good news for diehard fans as it appears producers have only tinkered with the Chaser line-up.

The new year will also see the start of a spin-off called Beat the Chasers, which features a few of the trivia experts from The Chase.

The Chase returns on ITV at 5pm on New Year's Day 2020.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jessie Wallace has split from her boyfriend

EastEnders’ Jessie Wallace 'splits from married boyfriend Paul Keepin’ after two years
Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about joining EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa opens up about being cruelly branded ‘the fat Lauren’ when she joined EastEnders

Celebrities

Paddy McGuinness trolled his comedy pal

Paddy McGuinness makes savage dig at Peter Kay over Channel 5 documentary tweet

Celebrities

Pat Sharp reveals an ‘adult Fun House’ could actually happen!

Pat Sharp reveals plans to launch 'adult Fun House' with original 90s games and go-karts
Gavin and Stacey almost revealed what happened on the fishing trip

Gavin & Stacey writers did reveal what happened on Uncle Bryn’s fishing trip - but then axed the scene

Trending on Heart

The X Factor star gives fans a glimpse of his bulge.

Jake Quickenden shows off giant bulge in tight purple leotard as he dances backstage

Celebrities

The listing shocked loads of people

Parents slam 'pathetic' job listing for nanny to cook and clean for 'rich' university student

Lifestyle

The busy mum-of-five got the glass sparking clean with the £1 formula.

Mum transforms filthy oven door in minutes with 'incredible' £1 paste

Lifestyle

The brand has just announced the new permanent menu item

KFC confirms the vegan 'zero chicken' burger will launch in UK this week

Food & Health

The internet is divided over which way this man is swinging

Viral video of man on a swing sparks furious debate over which way he’s facing

Lifestyle

Easter eggs already on sale in supermarkets just days after Christmas.

Co-op, B&M and Sainsbury's already selling Easter eggs with over 100 days to go

Food & Health