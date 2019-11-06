Piers Morgan cringes as his 'horror show' The Chase appearance is aired on GMB

The ITV presenter was beaten by his co-anchor Susanna Reid on the quiz show and was embarrassed by his poor performance.

By Mared Parry

Piers Morgan is known for being a bit of a know-it-all, but the controversial ITV morning presenter was knocked down a peg or two after performing terribly on The Chase.

In a special episode, 54-year-old Piers was on a team with fellow Good Morning presenters, inlcuding his co-anchor, Susanna Reid and it was aired on today's episode of GMB.

The episode saw Piers fail badly. Picture: ITV

He covered his face when the footage was shown, as he couldn't answer when The Chase's Bradley Walsh asked him: "In Cockney rhyming slang, borrow and beg refers to what breakfast food?"

Unable to answer, he mumbled: "Borrow and beg? Pass."

Bradley Walsh then told him: "Egg."

Talking about the experience in the studio with Susanna after the clip, Piers said: "Borrow and beg. I did not know what that was.

"It completely threw me. When you're under those lights."

Bradley Walsh put Piers through his paces on the ITV show. Picture: ITV

Piers claimed he had a "brain freeze" when he couldn't answer some of the most basic questions in the game.

He was unable to identify a consonant when asked to name the only one "used in the names of the four major blood groups".

He answered: "O?" before saying afterwards: "I genuinely said O was a consonant. I don't think I'm a stupid person".

Piers grabbed his face on the show when he didn't know the answers. Picture: ITV

Piers called the whole experience "a minor nightmare." and added "I thought it was a horror story. I didn't know the first question and it threw me. It was terrifying."

The star only scored three out of the seven questions he was asked during the final round.

Annoyingly for Piers, Susanna performed much better than him, and he didn't take it well, calling her "a real Miss School Smarty Pants".