The Chase has signed a brand new quizmaster to join the Chaser team

12 November 2019, 12:22

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Bradley Walsh revealed the exciting news recently and fans are really excited to meet the new addition to the show.

The Chase fans will be excited to hear that a brand new quizmaster will be joining the ITV show's team very soon.

Its host, Bradley Walsh recently let slip that bosses have signed a new genius to take part in the episodes and will join the likes of The Vixen, The Governess, The Sinnerman, The Dark Destroyer and The Beast.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan cringes as his awful episode of The Chase is aired on GMB

The Chase's team has a new addition the lineup
The Chase's team has a new addition the lineup. Picture: PA

Bradley, 59, spoke on Good Morning Britain yesterday after Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway appeared in a special episode on Saturday.

When Piers, 54, asked Bradley why the ITV show is so popular, he replied saying "It's accessible, people love it, it's ten years old now.

"What can you say? We've got a brand new chaser coming in for another new series now. It's all good."

Bradley let slip that a new chaser will be joining the show
Bradley let slip that a new chaser will be joining the show. Picture: ITV

When probed by the presenters, Bradley refused to reveal anymore about the new addition to the show.

However, The Sun Online reached out to the show's representatives and they confirmed that it is in fact true.

They added: "A new Chaser will be revealed in due course."

It's also believed the new braniac is not replacing anyone and the team will comprise of six Chasers.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.

