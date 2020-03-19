The Chase viewers left outraged by ‘selfish’ contestant who cuts £4,000 from team

Bradley Walsh was shocked when one player on The Chase picked the minus offer.

Providing us with some much-needed laughs during these tough times, Bradley Walsh was back on The Chase yesterday evening.

And this time, four contestants battled against Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha in an attempt to take home the jackpot.

But fans of the popular ITV show were left fuming when one player took the minus offer and reduced the team’s money by £4,000.

During the cash builder, retired chemical checker David managed to rack up a decent £5,000.

The chaser then offered him a high offer of £62,000, and a low offer of minus £4,000, as David pondered over what he should do.

After hearing from his fellow teammates, David decided to ignore their advice and go for the -£4,000, which means the jackpot went down from £18,000 to £14,000.

The Sinnerman said: "David's a good player, he knows he's a good player because he's happy to smugly recite the chemical name of sugar.

"I don't think there was any need to take the low offer."

And viewers were also furious over his decision, as one fumed: "Taking a negative amount on The Chase is 100% scumbag behaviour.

"If I was on a team with such a person, I'd throw the game to prevent them getting any money."

Another said: "If I was in the final having watched £4,000 taken out the pot, I'd have refused to answer out of protest! #TheChase"

While a third added: "Of all the things going on in the world right now, the fella taking a minus offer on The Chase is definitely still the worst."

Despite their best efforts, in the final chase, the team of four got 15 correct answers which means the chaser was able to catch them with 39 seconds to spare.

What’s more, David only managed to answer one question - which he got wrong - and unsurprisingly, that riled up viewers even more.

One said: "Took the minus offer and didn’t even bother to answer anything in the final chase.”

While a second added on Twitter: “Hahahahaha and he had the cheek to just stand there looking half-dead. Pressed once and got it wrong.... MATEEEEEE HAHAHAHAHA”

