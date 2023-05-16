The Grand Tour returns next month with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May

The Grand Tour is returning next month. Picture: Amazon Prime/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

The Grand Tour first look - Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are heading on the European road trip of a lifetime.

Fans of The Grand Tour rejoice because the show is back for a brand new series next month.

New photos revealed this week see Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May enjoying their newest adventure.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash will land on Friday June 16 on Prime Video and will see the famous trio head to central Europe for a road trip.

Travelling 1400-miles, the journey kicks off in Gdańsk in Poland and then travels through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.

The Grand Tour is back for a new series. Picture: Amazon Prime

The snaps also see Jeremy, Richard and James with their classic cars in front of stunning mountains with the sun shining in the background.

According to the synopsis, the presenters will be driving 'cars nobody would ever dream of' and will be competing in a range of challenges.

As an extra special treat for viewers, a 'famous racing driver' will also take part in one episode of the new series.

Fans of the show will know Jeremy, Richard and James worked together on BBC's Top Gear until 2015, when Jeremy was suspended over several incidents.

Matt LeBlanc presented Top Gear in the UK after Friends. Picture: PA Images

When his contract was cancelled, Richard and James also quit and said they didn’t want to continue on without him.

Matt LeBlanc and Paddy McGuinness later took over the presenting roles, before Freddie Flintoff joined in 2019.

Just months later, the hosts signed a deal with Amazon and kicked off filming for The Grand Tour, which debuted in 2016.

This comes after it was reported Jeremy Clarkson will be leaving the show after some specials are filmed.

The final episodes of The Grand Tour are set to be released over the next couple of years, with James also saying retirement might be 'not far off'.

While filming for the show A Scandi Flick, James was hospitalised after crashing into a wall at 75mph as part of a challenge.

Richard Hammond also had two life-threatening car crashes during his time on Top Gear.