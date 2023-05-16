The Grand Tour returns next month with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May

16 May 2023, 11:14 | Updated: 16 May 2023, 11:22

The Grand Tour is returning next month
The Grand Tour is returning next month. Picture: Amazon Prime/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Grand Tour first look - Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are heading on the European road trip of a lifetime.

Fans of The Grand Tour rejoice because the show is back for a brand new series next month.

New photos revealed this week see Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May enjoying their newest adventure.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash will land on Friday June 16 on Prime Video and will see the famous trio head to central Europe for a road trip.

Travelling 1400-miles, the journey kicks off in Gdańsk in Poland and then travels through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.

The Grand Tour is back for a new series
The Grand Tour is back for a new series. Picture: Amazon Prime

The snaps also see Jeremy, Richard and James with their classic cars in front of stunning mountains with the sun shining in the background.

According to the synopsis, the presenters will be driving 'cars nobody would ever dream of' and will be competing in a range of challenges.

As an extra special treat for viewers, a 'famous racing driver' will also take part in one episode of the new series.

Fans of the show will know Jeremy, Richard and James worked together on BBC's Top Gear until 2015, when Jeremy was suspended over several incidents.

Matt LeBlanc presented Top Gear in the UK after Friends
Matt LeBlanc presented Top Gear in the UK after Friends. Picture: PA Images

When his contract was cancelled, Richard and James also quit and said they didn’t want to continue on without him.

Matt LeBlanc and Paddy McGuinness later took over the presenting roles, before Freddie Flintoff joined in 2019.

Just months later, the hosts signed a deal with Amazon and kicked off filming for The Grand Tour, which debuted in 2016.

This comes after it was reported Jeremy Clarkson will be leaving the show after some specials are filmed.

The final episodes of The Grand Tour are set to be released over the next couple of years, with James also saying retirement might be 'not far off'.

While filming for the show A Scandi Flick, James was hospitalised after crashing into a wall at 75mph as part of a challenge.

Richard Hammond also had two life-threatening car crashes during his time on Top Gear.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has a huge net worth

Phillip Schofield net worth: How much does the This Morning star earn and what is his salary?
Matthew Booth played Paul Marsden in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actor Matthew Booth's life 20 years after Paul Marsden exit

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Everything we know about 'fallout'
Danny Dyer has opened up about his EastEnders return

Danny Dyer hints at shock EastEnders return for Mick Carter

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Lorraine Kelly speaks out on Holly and Phillip 'feud' and their future on This Morning

Lorraine Kelly speaks out on Holly and Phillip 'feud' and their future on This Morning

'My neighbour threatened to call the police because I was mowing the lawn at 8:30pm'

'My neighbour threatened to call the police because I was mowing the lawn at 8:30pm'

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford had an awkward exchange

This Morning fans spot 'awkward' moment between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford

Eamonn says Holly and Phil deserve 'special award for best actors' amid 'fallout'

Eamonn Holmes says Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield deserve 'a special award for best actors' amid fallout
S Club 7 confirm tour will go ahead, but without Hannah Spearritt

S Club 7 confirm tour will go ahead without Hannah Spearritt following Paul Cattermole's death
Holly Willoughby 'blindsided' by Phillip Schofield's statement about 'feud'

Holly Willoughby 'blindsided' by Phillip Schofield's statement about 'feud'

Mae Muller is the UK's first female representative at Eurovision since 2018.

Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller: Songs, age, parents and height revealed

Britain set for hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 22C this weekend

Britain set for hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 22C this weekend

Lifestyle

A mum has welcomed 12 children over the past 12 years

Mum with 12 children has been pregnant every year since she got married

Lifestyle

A vet has revealed why you should never let your dog in the toilet

Vet warns letting dogs into your bathroom could be 'fatal'

Lifestyle

Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'

Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'

Lifestyle

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro, 79, becomes dad to his seventh child and shares first photo

Spain has introduced new rules for Brits this year

Full list of Spain's new travel rules for tourists including drink limits and strict dress code

News

Millie Radford has shared a cryptic message after a row with her mum Sue

Millie Radford posts cryptic message about 'hard times' after row with mum Sue

Hannah Waddingham is presenting the Eurovision song contest

Who is Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham? Star's career, ex boyfriend and height revealed