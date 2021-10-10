The Larkins episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?

The Larkins will run for six episodes. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of The Larkins on ITV and when does it finish? Here's what we know...

The Larkins is getting a brand new adaptation this autumn starring Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan.

Based on the original Darling Buds of May series, it is set in rural Kent in the 1950s and will feature the stories of 'Pop', 'Ma', Mariette and Cedric Charlton.

But how many episodes are there of The Larkins and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

The Larkins is on ITV this October. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of The Larkins?

Series one of The Larkins will be made up of six episodes, as well as a Christmas special.

With the first episode airing at 8pm on Sunday, October 10, the last episode will be on Sunday, November, 14.

The series is based on H. E. Bates's 1958 novel 'The Darling Buds of May', which was the first of five books about the Larkin family.

The other books in the series include 'Oh! to be in England', 'A Little of What You Fancy', 'A Breath of French Air', and 'When the Green Woods Laugh'.

This was originally adapted into a popular comedy show called Darling Buds of May, which was shown over 20 episodes from 1991-1993.

It was broadcast as three series of six double-episodes in the spring of 1991, 1992 and 1993.

Opening up about this new role, The Chase star Bradley Walsh said: “I’m thrilled to be asked to be part of this much loved and iconic series of stories.

“The warmth and affection that HE Bates has generated through his books is so uplifting and I cannot wait to be part of the Larkin family. It’ll be a hoot!”

Bradley Walsh as Pop Larkin in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

Joanna added: “What better comfort could there be from all we have endured this year than the rolling laughter and outsize hugs of Ma and Pop?

“It’s going to be an honour to help bring The Larkins to the nation’s devices!”