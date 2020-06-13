The Masked Singer US: Full list of contestants and results as series 2 airs on ITV

The full list of results for The Masked Singer US series 2. Picture: ITV/Fox

Who won The Masked Singer US series 2? And which stars were in the line up?

*WARNING* major spoilers ahead.

The Masked Singer recently took the nation by storm, with a whole host of famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance, all while keeping their identity hidden.

And if you’re looking for a pick-me-up during lockdown, now ITV is airing the second season of The Masked singer US, which has even more elaborate masks and costume.

The Masked Singer US judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger and. Picture: ITV/Fox

The American version of the show originally premiered all the way back in September 2019 and is hosted by Nick Cannon.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke make up the judging panel, while a live studio audience votes for their favourite performances.

And if you can’t wait to find out the identities behind the masks, here is the full line up of the sixteen celebrity contestants and where they came in the competition.

Full list of The Masked Singer US contestants:

Egg - Figure Skater Johnny Weir

Ice Cream - Professional gamer Tyler Blevins

Panda - Boxer Laila Ali

Eagle - Celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky

Skeleton - Bandleader Paul Shaffer

Penguin - Comedian Sherri Shepherd

Black Widow - Actress Raven Symone

Ladybug - TV personality Kelly Osbourne

Flower - Singer Patti La Belle

Butterfly - Singer Michelle Williams

Tree - Actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer

Thingamajig - NBA player Victor Oladipo

Leopard - Singer Seal

Third - Flamingo - Singer Adrienne Bailon

Runner up - Rottweiler - Singer Chris Daughtry

Winner - Fox - Actor Wayne Brady

The Masked Singer US premiered on FOX in America last year, with a third season of the hit show kicking off in January 2020.

Meanwhile, ITV previously announced that the UK version of The Masked Singer will return for a second series next year, after Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts won the first.

The Masked Singer US continues every Saturday at 5:30PM on ITV.

