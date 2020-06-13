On Air Now
13 June 2020, 16:00 | Updated: 13 June 2020, 16:01
Who won The Masked Singer US series 2? And which stars were in the line up?
*WARNING* major spoilers ahead.
The Masked Singer recently took the nation by storm, with a whole host of famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance, all while keeping their identity hidden.
And if you’re looking for a pick-me-up during lockdown, now ITV is airing the second season of The Masked singer US, which has even more elaborate masks and costume.
The American version of the show originally premiered all the way back in September 2019 and is hosted by Nick Cannon.
Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke make up the judging panel, while a live studio audience votes for their favourite performances.
And if you can’t wait to find out the identities behind the masks, here is the full line up of the sixteen celebrity contestants and where they came in the competition.
Full list of The Masked Singer US contestants:
Egg - Figure Skater Johnny Weir
Ice Cream - Professional gamer Tyler Blevins
Panda - Boxer Laila Ali
Eagle - Celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky
Skeleton - Bandleader Paul Shaffer
Penguin - Comedian Sherri Shepherd
Black Widow - Actress Raven Symone
Ladybug - TV personality Kelly Osbourne
Flower - Singer Patti La Belle
Butterfly - Singer Michelle Williams
Tree - Actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer
Thingamajig - NBA player Victor Oladipo
Leopard - Singer Seal
Third - Flamingo - Singer Adrienne Bailon
Runner up - Rottweiler - Singer Chris Daughtry
Winner - Fox - Actor Wayne Brady
The Masked Singer US premiered on FOX in America last year, with a third season of the hit show kicking off in January 2020.
Meanwhile, ITV previously announced that the UK version of The Masked Singer will return for a second series next year, after Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts won the first.
The Masked Singer US continues every Saturday at 5:30PM on ITV.
