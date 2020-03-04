The Trouble With Maggie Cole cast: Who stars alongside Dawn French in the new ITV drama?

ITV's latest drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole stars the likes of Dawn French, Julie Hesmondhalgh and Mark Heap.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole is a new drama starring Dawn French and ex Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh.

The six-part series is set in the close-knit coastal resort of Thurlbury and revolves around a village gossip who causes a lot of drama during a disastrous radio interview.

But who stars alongside Dawn and Julie in The Trouble with Maggie Cole?

The cast of The Trouble with Maggie Cole

Dawn French plays Maggie Cole

Dawn French is taking on the role of busybody Maggie Cole who is at the centre of all the drama.

Dawn French plays Maggie Cole. Picture: ITV

The 62-year-old is well know for starring in the award-winning French and Saunders, The Vicar of Dibley, Delicious, Absolutely Fabulous and lots more.

Julie Hesmondhalgh plays Jill

Julie Hesmondhalgh is playing the role of Maggie's best friend, Jill.

Julie Hesmondhalgh plays Jill in The Trouble with Maggie Cole. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street fans will recognise the actress, 50, for her role as Hayley Cropper and since then she has also starred in Broadchurch and Happy Valley.

Mark Heap plays Peter Cole

Maggie's long suffering husband and local headmaster is played by Mark Heap.

Mark Heap plays Peter Cole in The Trouble with Maggie Cole. Picture: ITV

Mark, 62, is best known for his roles in television comedies such as Benidorm, Brass Eye, Big Train, Jam, Green Wing, Upstart Crow and Friday Night Dinner

Vicki Pepperdine plays Karen

Local school secretary Karen is played by comedy actress Vicki Pepperdine.

Vicki Pepperdine plays Karen in The Trouble with Maggie Cole. Picture: ITV

The 59-year-old previously starred as Dr Pippa Moore in Getting On and has also had parts on UP The Women and Puppy Love.

Patrick Robinson plays Marcus

Former Casualty actor Patrick Robinson has taken the role of a good-looking part time resident and writer, Marcus.

Patrick Robinson plays Marcus Ormansby in The Trouble with Maggie Cole. Picture: ITV

The 56-year-old is best known for playing Consultant Martin "Ash" Ashford in Casualty. He has also starred in The Bill and Daylight Robbery.

