Here’s where the Tweenies stars are now 20 years after show

More than two decades after the show first aired, some of the Tweenies actors are now TikTok famous

We can hardly believe the Tweenies first hit our screens more than 20 years ago back in 1999.

The children’s TV show focused on four colourful preschool characters who loved to sing, dance, and learn in a fictional playgroup.

But while the show ran for seven series, and even won a BAFTA in 2000 for Best Pre-school Live Action series, it came to an end in 2002.

The Tweenies ran from 1999 to 2002. Picture: BBC/Tweenies

Fans of the show might be wondering where the actors are now, 20 years after the cameras stopped rolling. Here’s what we know…

Milo and Max

Purple-skinned Milo and playgroup manager Max were both voiced by actor Bob Golding.

He recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a clip in Milo’s voice.

He said: "Hello! I was the voice of Milo in the Tweenies. We first went on telly in 1999. Oh wow, that was nearly 22 years ago! Fab-oh-roony!"

Bob’s other credits include Harry and Toto, Thunderbirds Are Go, Dennis and Gnasher, Numberjackss and as PC Plod in Noddy in Toyland.

Aside from cartoons, Bob has also starred in pantomimes, Channel 5 soap opera Family Affairs and Peter Kay’s Pop Factor spoof.

Fizz and Izzles

Yellow-skinned Fizz and the dog Izzles were both voiced by Colleen Daley, who has also appeared in viral TikTok videos.

Speaking on one of Bob’s TikTok videos, Colleen said of her character Izzles: "She was a very excitable puppy whose favourite colour was purple.

"I seem to remember the original name of Izzles was Squiggles and I think we’d recorded about 10 episodes and had to go back and reinsert the name. I remember it being very funny."

The star has also starred in shows such as BB3B and the film The Block.

Jake and Doodles

Justin Fletcher played Jake in the Tweenies. Picture: Alamy

The characters of Jake - the orange skinned Tweenie - and Doodles the red dog were played by Justin Fletcher.

You might recognise the 52-year-old for playing children’s comedian Mr Tumble, and has also fronted shows such as Fun Song Factory, Tikkabilla, Finley the Fire Engine and Shaun the Sheep.

He has also done some pantomimes in the past, playing the character Buttons in Cinderella at the Capitol Theatre in Horsham as well as Josh the Jester in the pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Hexagon theatre in Reading.

He currently lives in Winnersh, Wokingham, Berkshire.

Bella

There were actually two voices of the blue-skinned character of Bella.

In series one, Sally Preisig played the character.

She also appeared on Bob’s TikTok channel and said: “It was working with all you guys. I loved you all.”

Sally previously worked on Fun Song Factory and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Emma Weaver took over the role in 2000 and has also done voice over work on Jelly Jammies and Underground Ernie.