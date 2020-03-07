What songs has Will.i.am written? The Voice judge's biggest hits revealed

7 March 2020, 19:36 | Updated: 7 March 2020, 19:41

Will i am performing
Will i am performing. Picture: Getty Images

What songs has Will.i.am written? Everything from Black Eyed Peas classic I Gotta Feeling, to John Legend's Ordinary People.

Will.i.am is currently battling it out on The Voice alongside Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor.

But as well as coaching the UK’s up and coming singing talent on the ITV singing contest, Will.i.am has a long career of his own with the Black Eyed Peas and as a solo artist.

So, what songs has will.i.am written and how long has he been in the industry? Here’s everything you need to know.

What songs has Will.i.am written?

will.i.am founded The Black Eyed Peas back in 1995, with the band - made up of Will, Fergie, apl.de.ap and Taboo, becoming one of the most popular groups of all-time with over sales over 40 million singles.

Cheryl and Will.i.am performing
Cheryl and Will.i.am performing. Picture: PA Images

During his time in the band, will.i.am wrote songs such as My Humps (2005), Imma Be (2010), The Time (Dirty Bit) (2010), Let's Get It Started (2005), Boom Boom Pow (2009) and I Gotta Feeling (2009).

Read More: The Voice will.i.am: Real name, net worth and girlfriend history revealed

He was also the executive producer of the triple platinum 2006 debut solo album from bandmate Fergie titled, The Dutchess. This included hits such as Fergalicious and Big Girls Don’t Cry.

As well as writing for The Black Eyed Peas, Will.i.am has also composed and produced music for many more stars including the likes of Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, U2, Rihanna and Cheryl.

Some of his biggest hits include John Legend’s Ordinary People, OMG by Usher, 3 words which he sung alongside Cheryl.

American Boy by Estelle and Kanye West was also co-written by Will.i.am, as well as Photographs by Rihanna.

will.i.am's 2013 #willpower solo CD featured plenty of other hits including Scream and Shout featuring Britney Spears, This Is Love, Feelin' Myself ft. Miley Cyrus, and #thatPower with Justin Bieber.

Read More: Olly Murs new body: Before and after pictures and how The Voice coach got into shape

